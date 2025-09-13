Our girls are slipping away to teenage pregnancies

The teenage pregnancy crisis in Uganda is no longer an abstract statistic—it’s a lived, painful reality for our daughters, especially in Bukedi, thanks to the Daily Monitor story: “Bukedi grapples with rising number of teenage mothers” published on Friday, August 29, which brought this to light.

According to the 2023 Uganda Demographic Survey, nearly 29.5 percent of girls aged 15 and 19 in Bukedi have already become mothers, with an additional 3.6 percent currently pregnant—well above the national average of 23.5 percent .

These figures are not just numbers; they represent dreams deferred, futures derailed, and a generation at risk.

Every day, young girls in districts like Budaka, Pallisa, Butebo, and Kibuku carry the weight of motherhood—often alone. Many are abandoned by partners, or married off early only to be left behind when men move on . These girls should be in classrooms, discovering their strengths—yet they’re raising children.

The crisis is rooted in poverty: Bukedi’s poverty rate stands at 34.7 percent, far above the national average of 20.3 percent, and GDP per capita is a mere $135 (Shs471,000), compared to the national $1,185 (Shs4.1m). With limited job opportunities, especially for women, and men often migrating or drinking themselves into absence, responsibility falls on fragile young shoulders.

Cultural norms compound the pain. Polygamy, infidelity, gender inequality, and a fragmentation of social values leave young women with little power over their bodies or futures . The safety net has frayed—girls are no longer protected at home and become single mothers by necessity, not choice.

Healthcare gaps only worsen the situation. Contraceptives are scarce, facilities understaffed, and some sub-counties lack clinics altogether . Yet, against these odds, Bukedi’s girls display remarkable resilience—joining savings groups, launching small businesses, and supporting one another .

We can’t afford to look away. The crisis demands holistic, compassionate solutions:

Support, not stigma: Create safe spaces for young mothers to continue education, learn trades, and regain dignity.

Strengthen health systems: Ensure contraceptives and reproductive services are reliably available in every community.

Address poverty head-on: Empower women with sustainable livelihoods and economic independence.

Rebuild cultural norms: Champion equitable gender dynamics and shared parental responsibility.

Reinforce the family: Homes must be places of refuge, not rejection.

When a girl is fatherless, education-less, and unsupported, it’s more than her life that is diminished—it’s the prospects of an entire community and the future of a nation. We must choose compassion over condemnation.

We must support our daughters with policies, healthcare, economic opportunities, and acceptance. The future of Uganda depends on it.

Written by Trivia Muhoza, Executive Director, Empowering Mothers in Uganda