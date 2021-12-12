Our governance in the eyes of Plato’s republic

The time for the Ugandan adult citizens to exercise their rights of voting was manifested in the January 2021 elections.

As a Ugandan citizen and a lover of philosophy, I had embarked on which candidate to deduce my vote too. I had fascinatingly snooped on, trailed, and read most of the candidates’ philosophies and had also striven to dig into their background qualities.

This compelled me to flashback into the ‘Plato Republic.’ Indeed, I am not an elite or want to be one, but with my reflection of leadership in different parts of the continent and beyond, I sought a leader with ‘the rationale;’ as in Plato’s school of thought. A candidate who is less moved by natural appetite or guardian/military character, but above all one who exercises their rationale at most (if not all) times. Who could fit into that delicate category of Plato’s thought?

Well, Plato admits that states are natural institutions but quickly adds that they should be led with comprehensive logic. Man is ever in need, but is also inadequate in physical requirements and skills. That is why they employ those with other skills; from servant services to professional skills. Thus, bringing the aspect of the division of labour. This spreads from individual to family to society and the state. In the latter case, first is the need for protection of its territory and citizens, and as such, the need for guardian service which is primarily carried in Uganda according to the Constitution by the UPDF and the police. The need for guardians proceeds the need of rulers. The leadership role, according to Plato, should not be given to a lower class controlled by appetite, or even the second level citizens (guardians) controlled by the spirit (life-force), but by the highest level meticulous by rationale (the philosopher-king).

Out of the three arms of governance, the Legislature and Executive arms suffer much of this setback in the Ugandan government. The intention is not to appeal to ad hominem argument but to find order, rationality behind these faculties and professionalism. When one scans into the representatives in the Legislative arm, a handful of professionals exist. Much as the NRM party, for example, seldom attempts to equip its members at Kyankwanzi before taking on active legislation, it is not an extensive training where only those who show the capability of leadership progress to Parliament. It is however, a sign that (some) they recognize the need for quality work. Leadership therefore should not be a fateful subject or as the pious say;‘the will of the gods’ but should be through the capacity to rule (competency).

This brings us to Plato’s notion of a ‘philosopher-king.’ Where competency is the natural tool to be a qualification for leadership. Peculiar ability to fulfill this function is state disorder which is brought by circumstances where lower elements (citizens controlled much by appetite) are given to occupy elements of higher faculty (where the rationale is a chaperon).

That incident leads to internal anarchy. In that light, a captain of the ship should not be the most popular person but the one who has the art of navigation.

Analogically, the state leader and leaders should be those who before their election have attained a substantial understanding of the difference between the visible and intelligible world, realm of opinion and that of knowledge, appearance and reality.

The philosopher king is, therefore, the person educated in that field like the navigator, whose education led him, step by step through to the third faculty level.

Deducing from the 2021 presidential candidates, only Nobert Mao was close to Plato’s philosopher king description.