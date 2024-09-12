Our political parties should all include environmental action in their manifestos

As we approach the 2026 general elections, there is an urgent call for political parties and aspirants to integrate environmental action in their manifestos. The growing environmental challenges facing our nation, from deforestation and pollution to the impacts of climate change, validate the imperative for comprehensive and actionable policies and strategies. Integrating environmental considerations into the political agenda is not only critical to safeguarding Uganda's natural heritage, but also to ensuring sustainable development and social wellbeing.

Uganda is profoundly endowed with diverse ecosystems, including tropical rainforests, wildlife, and freshwater bodies. These natural resources are the backbone of our economy, supporting agriculture, tourism, and energy generation among others. However, Uganda is experiencing unprecedented environmental degradation. Rapid population growth, urbanisation, and industrial activities have led to deforestation, wetland encroachment, and pollution of air and water resources. The consequences are dire, with increased vulnerability to natural disasters, food insecurity, and loss of biodiversity.

Climate change further exacerbates these challenges, as evidenced by the frequent and severe droughts, floods, and unpredictable weather patterns we are currently experiencing. For a predominantly agrarian society like ours, where over 70 percent of the population depends on agriculture, the impacts of climate change are particularly devastating. Crop failures, livestock loss, and reduced agricultural productivity are becoming increasingly common, threatening food security and livelihoods.

Notwithstanding the clear and present danger posed by environmental degradation, political discourse in Uganda has historically sidelined environmental issues. Economic development, infrastructure, and social services have taken centre stage in political campaigns, often at the expense of environmental sustainability. However, this trend must change if we are to achieve our long-term development aspirations.

Political parties play a climacteric role in shaping the policy landscape of the country. Their manifestos provide a blueprint for governance and signal their priorities to the electorate. As such, the inclusion of environmental action in party manifestos is a critical step towards mainstreaming environmental sustainability in Uganda's development agenda. This call is not just about adding a few lines on environmental protection but rather, embedding environmental considerations into the very core of policy-making.

In my considered opinion, several key areas ought to be addressed in the manifestos. First, political parties should commit to enhancing Uganda's climate resilience. This would entail implementing strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change, such as promoting renewable energy, supporting climate-smart agriculture, and strengthening disaster preparedness and response systems. By doing so, we shall achieve our emissions reduction targets and climate adaptation aspirations, thereby protecting vulnerable communities from the brunt of climate change.

Secondly, conservation of natural resources must be prioritised. Uganda's forests, wetlands, and water bodies are under severe threat, and their protection is essential for maintaining ecological balance and supporting livelihoods, especially for frontline and underserved communities. Political parties should advocate for stronger enforcement of environmental laws, community-based conservation initiatives, and sustainable land use practices.

Thirdly, pollution control should be a key focus. The unbridled pollution of air, water, and soil poses significant health risks to Ugandans and further degrades the environment. Parties should propose measures and strategies to reduce pollution from industrial, agricultural, and domestic sources, including stricter regulations, waste management systems, and public awareness campaigns.

Ultimately, political parties should recognise the importance of environmental education and awareness. A well-informed citizenry is more likely to support and engage in sustainable practices. Therefore, manifestos should include plans to mainstream environmental education into the national curriculum and promote community-led environmental initiatives. By undertaking the foregoing, political parties will not only secure a healthier and more sustainable future for Uganda, but also gain the trust and support of an increasingly environmentally-conscious electorate.