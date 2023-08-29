Our quest for self determination must be greater than the quest for donor funding

Pope Francis, the head of Catholic Church, recently hailed our President Yoweri Museveni and the Speaker Anita Among over the recently signed Anti-Homosexuality law. The Pope while meeting the Speaker in a closed door meeting thanked the two leaders for the courage exhibited as well as defending the sanctity of family values.

This law has pitted the West against Uganda to the extent of the World Bank and other development partners cutting aid and loans to Uganda.

A deep meditation about this controversy creates a desire to know more! An African adage is told about a friendship that was entered between a snake and an ant. In this adage, the ant asked the snake to open it’s mouth so that it could see inside the snake in order to understand it both in and out, which the snake did. But when the turn for the ant to open it’s mouth came, it opened but because of its physical nature, the abdomen could not open well because the ant has a small thorax! That meant that the snake could not clearly see inside the ant and that marked the end of the friendship!

This scenario seem to define the relationship of African countries and the West. Whereas our interests seem to be clear and open, the West interests seem to be a tightly guarded secret!

The resistance of homosexuality by African countries is premised on our values and norms as a society. None of the religions in Uganda condones homosexuality, neither any of the 56 tribes in Uganda. Above all it’s against the order of nature where sexual intercourse should happen between two distinct biological sexes!

So whereas the Western World keeps fronting homosexuality as a minority right, the pressure exerted on African countries about gay rights is much greater than the pressure exerted while championing other rights especially the civil and political rights!

The same Western countries that can’t tolerate an African country that fights homosexuality will hobnob with the same African countries that blatantly abuse human rights with impunity. They will fund military dictatorships, regimes that don’t conduct free and fair elections, countries where regime opponents are killed in extrajudicial ways, where freedom of expression and press are highly curtailed, where freedom of assembly is never exercised etc. In worst case scenarios they will even fund or support unconstitutional changes of governments, especially in West Africa!

The fact that gay rights seem to be put high above other rights creates suspicion as to whether the West has other strategic or hidden interests than what we are told.

The other puzzle is that the West has worked well with countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar etc which have tougher laws against homosexuality yet the same standards would have applied to all countries. This makes us to believe that gay rights are simply being used as a tool of domination or neocolonialism of the poor countries by the West rather than a mere human right!

Therefore, our search for self-determination as African countries is re-energised by this suspicion. Self-determination is a critical tool for development both at a country and an individual level. That is why Article one of the International Covenant on Social, Economic and Cultural rights states that “all peoples have the right of self-determination. By virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development”. Self-determination helps individuals and countries to determine their interests, their needs and destiny. It leads to creativity, innovation, self-esteem and self-confidence.

This is what has lacked in Africa. We rely on the West for everything; from language, to technology, from health to education system, from funding of our projects to buying their manufactured products, from importing their second-hand clothes to importing their foods etc! You can imagine that policy makers and leaders are worried that Uganda will not survive because the World Bank has cut its loans yet God gave us enough resources that should enable us to survive without seeking anyone’s help!

When Moses was unable to cross the Red Sea, and the enemies were approaching him, he asked God what to do. Here, God asked what Moses had in his hands and he told him that he had a stick/rod. God told Moses to hit it in the water and a way was created for him and the Israelites to cross. They were saved by what they had.

Uganda and Africa will be transformed by what we have and not the World Bank money. The oil and gas, the gold, the uranium, the Cobalt, copper, tantalum, tin, salt, limestone, sand, granite and other minerals, the lakes and rivers, good climate, vegetation, young energetic population, fertile soils, wild life, tourism potential etc are enough resources to transform our country if we exploit them with efficiency and effectiveness.

The decision by the President who signed this law, the Speaker who championed it and the MPs who debated it was an action of a strategic benefit to Uganda if we choose to do the right things! It’s an opportunity for us to rethink our policies and our practices.