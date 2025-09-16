Pain treated with pain: Business and fitness lessons for resilience

There is that mantra, “success comes at a price”, but no one warns you that the price tag often reads “pain.” From the sweat-drenched gym floors to the high-pressure boardrooms, resilience is built not in moments of comfort but in moments when the body or business feels like giving up.

The principle is simple: you treat the pain of weakness with the pain of discipline. Whether in the gym or in the office, you exchange temporary discomfort for lasting strength. And while it may sound like a punishment, the results, both physical and financial, speak volumes. Take exercise, for example. Every squat, push-up, or treadmill run creates micro-tears in your muscles. It hurts in the moment, but the body repairs itself stronger than before.

Business is not so different. Each rejection, each missed target, each failed product launch is a “tear” that stings but, if handled wisely, becomes the foundation for growth. Well, some people insist the treadmill is “the closest thing to corruption, lots of movement, no progress.” Yet every drop of sweat is an investment in a healthier tomorrow. Similarly, in business, not every late-night PowerPoint or rejected proposal is wasted; it’s conditioning for the next big win. Resilience is, at its core, a willingness to endure the uncomfortable in pursuit of a greater reward. The entrepreneur who hustles through tough markets is no different from the athlete who endures blisters and muscle pain. Both understand that the easy path rarely leads to transformation. Abraham Lincoln is said to have remarked: “Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most.” The Japanese remind us: “Fall seven times, stand up on eight.”

And a boda boda rider once remarked: “Boss, life is like traffic. If you stop because of one pothole, you’ll never reach your destination.” But there is a bigger battle here, one beyond quarterly results and tight competition. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease remain silent assassins across Africa. They strike not with drama but with steady erosion, and the costs they impose on families, businesses, national economies and faculties alike. The irony is that many NCDs are preventable. The “pain” of prevention is far lighter than the “pain” of treatment. Thirty minutes of brisk walking daily, trading soda for water, or learning to manage stress may feel inconvenient now, but they save years of medication and hospital visits later. In fact, research shows regular exercise reduces the risk of NCDs by up to 40 percent.

To put it in business terms, that is a return on investment far superior to most unit trust portfolios. Prevention pays dividends, not only in longer life but in reduced healthcare costs and increased productivity. Business leaders should take note. A workforce weakened by preventable illnesses is a direct threat to profitability. Healthy employees are more productive, more creative, and less absent. Encouraging exercise and wellness is not philanthropy; it is good economics. Similarly, entrepreneurs and executives themselves must lead by example. Just as they invest in innovation, market research, and customer service, they must also invest in their health. A captain who cannot climb a flight of stairs without panting is unlikely to sustain the marathon of modern business.

Resilience, then, is not only a personal trait but a corporate strategy. Companies that build health into their culture, whether through wellness programmes, flexible schedules for physical activity, or partnerships with fitness providers, are building the stamina to compete in volatile markets. The lesson is universal: pain treated with pain works. The pain of discipline today prevents the pain of regret tomorrow. A brisk walk now keeps both bankruptcy and blood pressure at bay. And if laughter accompanies the process, all the better; because humour, too, is medicine. The fight against NCDs should not be seen as a health ministry issue alone.

It is a business imperative, a national priority, and a personal responsibility. From Busia to Katuna, the story is the same: those who build resilience through small daily sacrifices reap the greatest long-term rewards. In conclusion, the next time you are tempted to skip your workout or abandon your business plan after a setback, remember this: resilience is forged in discomfort. Whether in the gym or business, choose the lighter pain of discipline over the heavier pain of regret. Your body, your business, and your future will thank you.

Michael Jjingo, General Manager Commercial banking at Centenary Bank



