Parenting and technology today

Raising children today can be a daunting task, especially among the corporates, who are faced with myriad events.

It comes with a lot of challenges and dangers in every corner. Many parents have resorted to using technology as a way of either coping with parenting or escaping from it. Computers, smart phones, and other digital devices are now a well-established part of the modern family.

It has become every child’s daily life – in their education and study, their leisure time, and in helping keep them connected.

I believe overall, technology is a great benefit to children, but it is also clear that there are potential risks of over-use or inappropriate use of technology that parents and families should be aware of. Knowledge of such risks will prepare one on how to navigate and strike a balance between parenting and the use of technology by children.

I write this to try and equip a parent with valuable tools that will empower him/her in handling technology when parenting.

Set boundaries and manage technology. In today’s digital age, managing technology and setting boundaries for children is more important than ever.

With the ever-growing presence of smart phones, tablets, and social media platforms, it can be challenging to navigate the thin line between allowing a child access to technology while also ensuring their safety and well-being.



One of the first steps in managing technology for our children is establishing clear boundaries.

This includes setting age-appropriate limits on screen time, determining what types of content is permissible, and establishing device-free zones in the home.

By setting these boundaries, we can help our children develop a healthy relationship with technology and prevent its negative effects on their mental and physical well-being.



Another crucial aspect of managing technology is actively monitoring our children’s online activities. This involves regularly reviewing their social media accounts, checking their browsing history, and engaging in open and honest conversations about their online experiences.

By maintaining an open line of communication, we can address any concerns or issues that may arise and guide our children toward making responsible choices in the digital space.



Additionally, it is essential to educate our children about online safety and the potential risks associated with technology.

Teaching them about privacy settings, the importance of not sharing personal information online, and how to handle cyberbullying are vital skills that can help them navigate the online world safely.



Lastly, leading by example is key in raising technologically disciplined children in today’s unsafe cyberspace. Children learn from observing their parents’ behaviour, so it is crucial that we model healthy technology habits ourselves. By demonstrating responsible technology use, such as putting our devices away during family time or engaging in offline activities, we can inspire our children to follow suit.