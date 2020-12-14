Parents have big role to play in their children’s upbringing

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Every child is a pupil at some level or stage of development right from home to other institutions of learning like schools and churches and so on.

Therefore, as we groom the young generation for the future, it is our moral duty and obligation to bring them up as responsible and duty-bound citizens. In a bid to do this, we have to consider the three “Hs” of a human being and they are head, hand and heart.

The head is the knowledge part of the body, the hand is the skills part and the heart is the attitude part of the body. Being pupils, every child must have a teacher right from home to cater for those three areas.

The teacher at home teaches the child both skills and attitudes thereby targeting the hands and the heart. The home teacher is the parent who later sends the child to the school teacher and then to the teachers in religious institutions.

So the work of grooming children rotates around three key players and these are parents, teachers and church leaders. If each of these key persons plays their deserved roles, the children will grow to become responsible citizens.

Parents, teachers and church leaders should target the heads of children because it is the centre of understanding. When children understand what they are taught, they learn to apply them without forgetting.

Advertisement

The word head stands for Having excellent academic dishes, St Peter in the book of Acts 3:6, said, “Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk.”

One cannot offer what one does not have. This means we have to give children what we possess. The heart is the centre of will-power and life. Proverbs 4:23 says: “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.”

The heart handles values, attitudes, emotions and feelings. So children ought to be given the word of God because it is this which touches the heart. Hebrews 4:12 says: “For the Word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

Heart stands for having excellent attitudes resulting from training. Children who yield to training will have excellent hearts, which form the bank of life. The heart is trained by parents, teachers and church leaders and any other wise person.

The hand, which is the skill part of the body, manipulates objects to get things done. It is the working part of the body with which activities, duties and assignments get done.

Hand stands for; Having Application Networks Directly. Parents, teachers and other stake holders ought to teach children skills for survival directly.

Involving children in manual work is not a punishment to children because this is a way of preparing them for the future.

A pupil is a person who is learning something new from another. Pupil stands for person under preparation in life. If we prepare children today, their future will be bright. But if we don’t, they will blame us for messing up their lives.

John Owor, oworjohn1@gmail.com