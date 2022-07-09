Parents have key role to play in children’s relationships

A friend was concerned that her child was in courtship with a gentleman she was not comfortable with, but she did not know how to approach her daughter.

While we discussed, I asked her how often she sat with her daughter to talk about relationships. I also probed to know if she is a good friend to her daughter. I got to know that my friend always used an iron hand in mentoring her daughters, especially when it came to relationship matters.

ALSO READ: Value relationships more than ego

They hardly share anything to do with their private lives with her. It is not bad to be tough as a parent, but it may not yield the very positive results in the long run.This is one mistake that parents make; they create a wall between them and their children and make their boundaries clear.

In such a scenario how do you expect a child to confide in you, especially about their private life? We all like to be compatible with people who are in our lives, not just around our lives.

A positive relationship between parents and their children generates an atmosphere for all areas of children’s development.

The relationship with your child may change as they grow up, and it is important for the two of you to grow together. Some parents are good accountability or prayer partners for their children.

It is important that as a parent you play a significant role in the private lives of your children.

Please note that not all your children will be your friends, but there are some who will always tell you about their lives. This, however, starts from childhood. It matters a lot how you bring your sons and daughters close to you. You can’t just start something because you failed to lay a strong foundation at the right time.

FIND ARTICLE: Reality checks for a healthy marriage

Bonding with our children is not optional, but intentional if you want to raise children who are in your life. Remember when you make them your friends they will learn to trust you.

Parents who are not good friends with their children will always want to dominate every decision a child makes. They take very long to believe in their children’s independence in most things. As such, children start to see them as inconveniences in their walk of life.

One would rather keep quiet than saying something that will prompt a parent to offer unsolicited counsel. One thing that is always clear is that there is a more positive parental role in the courtship of children.

Some parents feel that their daughters need more counsel than their sons. Fathers usually prefer playing an indirect role in their children’s courtship. Mothers always try to take more part in courtships of both sons and daughters than fathers although concentration is more on daughters. That aside, parents should instill standards and values of relationships with the opposite sex in their children over a long period of time.

They should not just wait for their children to be mature enough and start to talk about those issues. You will be like preaching salvation to the converted.

Have time as a family to regularly talk about certain issues and letting your children always participate in giving their views is important. It is from here that parents identify areas of intervention in their children’s life.

Have a talk on searching for a suitable partner, dating, courtship, and marriage, and discuss the pros and cons as a family but also one-on-one.

Tackle issues of clans, taboos and let them also tell you their views. Even if you would like to influence their decisions, don’t enforce it on them. Keep praying but also politely advance your agenda without inflicting emotional pain on them.

Don’t be shy to share your experience with them as parents during your time of courtship. They should learn from you too.Meet their boyfriends/girlfriends and have a chat with them. These are going to become your children. Why would you meet your child-to-be at the time of organising their functions?

I don’t advise you to be your children’s premarital counsellor but don’t be hesitate to share some topics like effective communication, handling family finances, treatment for each other, respect, submission, love, and biblical principles on marriage, among others.

In nutshell, every parent has a role to play in any relationship of their children right from childhood.