Paris was undoubtedly built to impress

I visited France’s capital city for the first time this month. Together, with my family, we boarded a flight from Leeds Bradford Airport to Beauvais Paris Airport— a quick 1 hour and 40-minute journey where we reached Paris at night at around 20:30. Upon landing, our pre-booked taxi picked us up at around 21:30 and left us to our hotel (in Neuilly Plaisance). Paris, as it turns out, is a fantastic city. To say that it is beautiful would be an understatement. The city always seemed to be alive.

There was an energy, even late at night, that I have only felt in New York. Our tour of the City of Love began with the Eiffel Tower, followed by the Seine River cruise, Louvre Museum and an enlightening visit to the Notre Dame de Paris. By far, the virtual reality at Ru Amsterdam was the one thing the kids and I loved most. The Louvre was amazing to see; it is the biggest museum in the world – they receive about 7.5 million visitors a year.

We spent a day there perusing the Near East and Egyptian galleries, to our delight. One of my daughters wanted to tour the Chinese gallery, and it was full of good history to read. All in all, I have learnt lots of new things from the 10-day trip in this beautiful city of Paris. The visit to the zoo and Louvre made me think of how Africa could be making a lot of money out of tourism, but our leaders haven’t really put much thought into this. There is something to be said its charming architecture, its lovely people— although I was surprised to see how empty it is when compared to many areas of the UK.

There are abandoned buildings in lots of villages and some towns, too, but all are very well kept. Everything, even the non-famous ones, are quite impressive. Most of the houses I saw were as big, with big compounds, as the houses in Uganda. The houses in the USA are much bigger,though. People like eating from outside more than inside the house. The city is much vaster than most people who haven't been there realise. No, you don't just go to Notre Dame, and then the Eiffel Tower on foot. It takes a few hours to walk that distance. Don't waste your money on the hop-on-hop-off buses.

They're not worth it. In August, Paris can get very hot, and even kind of polluted (especially compared to London which is much windier with fresher/seaside-like wind), so, these summer months can be quite a challenge. Don’t rent a car for use while you’re in Paris. No one drives in Paris unless they absolutely must, and when you look at some of the streets you can see why. Just keep your ‘Navigo Easy’ train pass throughout your trip for trains and metros. If you learn a bit about French and Parisian history beforehand, it will most likely enhance your interest in some of its sites.

The French love speaking their language so much - some don't understand English at all. The roads compared to the UK are much better, excellent surfaces, superb condition. They are well-designed and well-maintained, a jarring difference to the uneven UK roads I am used to. The train rides and the subway walks are an interesting mode of transport in Paris. The metro was eventually easy to figure out and it’s extremely clean. Please take the Metro everywhere. The RER goes to the airport as well and is much cheaper than a taxi. Rush hour traffic doesn't affect the underground either, except maybe getting more squished on the train.

We managed to walk a bunch and took several photos at the pyramids outside the Louvre Museum, the Jardin du Luxembourg, in front of the Eiffel Tower, and along the Seine, lots of museums, zoo, and saw a bunch of architecture. I hold a deep appreciation for architecture and Paris is a city where you can just walk and admire the most beautiful buildings and gardens. Strolling around is how visitors discover those treasures of small boutiques, patisseries, and coffee shops. We discovered life as Parisians live it: nice restaurants, bistros, bike rides, and visits to little local markets and supermarkets to buy fruits, meat.

Finally, we cannot mention life in Paris without talking about the food. Food and fuel are more expensive than in the UK. But the high-end restaurants and stores alike were to die for— the general quality of the food you can find at your local grocery is very high - much better than London, for instance. People say the French can be rude to black people, but I did not find this to be true. To be frank, I do not speak one word of French.

Only the occasional “oui’s” and “bonjour” in my poor pronunciation were my only aid in communicating— the rest in English. Luckily, this never seemed to pose a problem as the French seemed very accommodating. The experience changed my perspective on Parisians. Basically, I loved Paris and its people, and hope that I will continue to enjoy visiting the country for many years to come (Brexit permitting). My wife and kids came back happy, allihamudulilah.

Abbey Kibirige Semuwemba, UK







