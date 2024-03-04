Pay close attention to cyber warfare

Since medieval times, mankind has waged war, seeking to further national agendas in an ever-changing international game of power. From the sword battles of the past to the unmanned drone strikes of today, this game of power is constantly driven to shift and evolve by technology.

The development of armored vehicles, aircraft, ships, and spacecrafts and the use of electronics and telecommunications have all expanded the battle space and introduced new and innovative ways to gain an advantage over opponents.

Just as the technological innovation of flight triggered a race to dominate the skies, the emergence of cyberspace has opened up new strategic possibilities and threats, causing a scramble to secure a dominant position inside of it.

Currently there are several definitions of cyber warfare. Clarke and Knake (2010) describe cyberwarfare as actions where a nation-state will penetrate another nation’s networks or systems to cause damage or disruption.

This definition implies that the target and source of cyberwarfare actions are only between nation-states to advance a national agenda such as information superiority.

However, Robinson, Jones and Janicke (2015) Describe that cyberwarfare includes state actors and non-state actors such as businesses or hackers whose aim is not a national agenda.

Another definition described by Cornish, Livingstone, Clemente, and Yorke (2010) is that cyberwarfare is a conflict between states, but it can sometimes involve non-state actors. The target of these attacks can be industrial, military, civilian targets or a server room hosting several client information. This definition implies that cyberwarfare targets can be different infrastructures, including state and non-state actors.

According to the latest available data, there are approximately 14.76 billion connected IoT devices worldwide, which makes cybersecurity one of the top risks over the coming decades.

With this reality, it is imperative for government agencies, private companies, NGOs and individual consultants to treat the subject as an emergency.

Cybersecurity is not a far distant risk as it was 7 years ago, there is huge potential in the African continent regarding technology, especially due to the young population, where about 60 percent of Africa’s population in 2020 was under 25 years old. This factor encourages the use of new technologies.

According to the 2021 study by the GSMA, furthermore, the number of unique mobile subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa will reach 615 million by 2025. Also, estimates for the entire region indicate that the number of internet users will exceed 1 billion people by 2023.

The Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa aims to ensure that by 2030 every inhabitant of the region will have stable access to the Internet which therefore increases the size of the risk landscape in Africa today.

Today we find ourselves face to face with the growing challenges in the cybersecurity space. and since technology is not going away anytime soon, the only way through this generational shift is by paying close attention to the following interventions;

● National Information Security Research & Skilling Centre. Information Security is a complex scientific topic that requires a lot of theoretical study paired with rigorous practice through taking students through attack simulations and building one’s thinking capacity to come up with unique security solutions on the go. Cybersecurity capability development that enhances data, applications, networks and mobile security. Building of cyber-crime combating platforms through digital forensics and cyber-crime analysis. Development of the next generation identity authentication approaches and systems, and cyber-physical critical infrastructure.

● Cyber Awareness Campaigns. As much as some of the government agencies have done some work here, there is still need for much more sensitization among individuals that follow a top down approach, starting with Governments, Private Sector, and NGOs right down to individuals.

● Tools and Infrastructure. To enable us to carry out both defense and offensive activities as a nation we must prioritize and invest in research and development efforts to build customized solutions that are unique to solve African / Ugandan technological challenges.

In conclusion, Cyberwarfare is an international concern due to the negative impact it can have on critical infrastructure. Consequences of successful cyberattacks can vary significantly. Their impact can range from affecting a single individual to disrupting the functioning of entire industries, countries or a region. Cyberwarfare is a strategy currently being used by several countries and we simply shouldn’t be left behind. Now is the time to ask ourselves the tough questions and set up the right systems.