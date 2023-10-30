Paying for marks in school makes us all big losers

In pursuit of what each one of us has come to believe is what they need in life, there appears to be little room for any engagement to evaluate and see if the means a person has chosen to reach their ends are the best.

Everyone seems hell-bent on getting what they want using any means necessary and nothing — not common sense, not science, not history, not God’s word, or anything else — will convince them otherwise.

In light of the above, I am pessimistic if this article will lead to any sincere change of heart about the immoral means to success many have adopted. Nonetheless, let me try and fail rather than fail to try.

This newspaper this week carried a front-page story about the rampant purchase of academic success at Uganda’s leading universities. As the number of those with qualifications continues to grow at a rate that dwarfs the rate of growth of employment opportunities, people are becoming more desperate and willing to deploy any means necessary to secure qualifications that will get them a piece of the few available employment opportunities.

Considering the circumstances, one may argue that it is justifiable for one to buy, if they can afford it, their academic success. However, the limited employment opportunities notwithstanding, in the long run, if we condone the sale of marks at any institution of learning, everyone — the individual, the learning institutions, the employers, and the nation — loses. And here is how.

The individual- “When you cheat in school, you only cheat yourself” is a quote I recently came across while watching the series Young Sheldon.

School, borrowing from the words in the motto of Makerere University, is a place individuals go to build their future. Think of that future as a house in which a person, after school, dwells for the rest of their life.

Using the house analogy, paying for marks in school is therefore like constructing a substandard house and then bribing the buildings’ inspector to approve it for your habitation. If this is not cheating oneself, then I do not know what is because living in that house will bring its owner and their loved ones more discomfort than comfort since the house simply lacks the capacity to offer comfortable accommodation.

Examinations are designed to evaluate our individual academic capabilities with the scores offering feedback from that evaluation. If the scores have indicated that one is not good at a particular subject, that person does themselves a favour of a lifetime by accepting that feedback and focusing on another subject from which they can construct a better future.

The learning institutions;

Universities that engage in or allow the sale of marks stand to lose their credibility.

Any student who buys marks from an institution will never respect any qualification or graduate from that institution. Furthermore, by their own testimony, that student will lead the spread of information about the lack of credibility of that institution.

Any institution, therefore, that desires to remain relevant — awarding respectable qualifications — must desist from any examination malpractice. Otherwise, an institution that allows the monster of exam malpractice to grow will inevitably be devoured by it.

The employers ; Academic qualifications grant their respective holders authority to practice their respective professions without anyone questioning the holder’s competence.

When people who have qualifications they only bought but did not earn are employed, the output and impact that their employer exists to achieve are put in jeopardy and depending on the sector that the organisation works in, the stakes associated with their work could be as high as determining if a person lives or dies.

The nation; If things are not going well for the individual, the learning institutions, or the employers, can we have a prosperous nation? No, we cannot.