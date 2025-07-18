PDM has some success stories after all

The Parish Development Model (PDM) has on several occasions been portrayed in the media as an unsuccessful initiative (albeit with a couple of success stories from a few lucky beneficiaries from time to time) whereby some of the beneficiaries have been cheated in one way or another, a number of times!

It’s either the parish chiefs swindling half of the one million shillings assigned to the beneficiaries, the unfair screening of beneficiaries, or choosing their friends to benefit, yet they do not meet the criteria.

Therefore, I was so happy to see His Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, going on a fact-finding mission on his own! When the President decided to launch his PDM performance assessment tours in Wakiso District and in Kampala District, to unravel the truth about corruption in PDM.

It was more than reassuring that the President indeed truly cares for the basic interests of the people he leads! While I scrolled through my X account, I was pleased to see a group of seven women and two gentlemen have a real one-on-one conversation, across a road, with the President while on one of his PDM assessment tours, telling him the actual conditions on ground! This included some of the unjust practices mentioned above.

One woman was seen trying to stop another from revealing the fact that the District Internal Security Officer (DISO) asked the beneficiaries for between Shs50,000 – 100,000 to attach their signature to the application forms, who in turn asked her not to deny her the only chance she had of telling her President about her pain, the bravery of this woman! In another very interesting scenario in a video posted on X, an overly excited Lillian PDM beneficiary showcased extreme delight upon receiving the President in her home.

She knelt and praised him in high exaltation. One of the success stories registered from the initiative include that in Tooro Sub-region, Deo Katuramu, a resident of Bunyabugabu District, who was one of the PDM beneficiaries in the region, formerly a taxi driver, utilised PDM funds to buy three pigs and an acre of banana plantations, as well as maize for feeding his pigs, that produced several piglets, which he successfully sold to invest into buying a cow, building a cow pen, and paying his children’s school fees as revealed to the President when he visited Katuramu on the May 15, 2025.

Additionally, the X handle @KagutaMuseveni posted on February 25, 2025 that in Ankole Sub-region, Rubirizi District’s 64-year-old Denzirata Tumusiime, another PDM beneficiary, told the President that she used the Shs1 million she received in 2023 to invest in goat rearing and piggery, and her farm surpassed a Shs5 million net worth by February 2025.

While he engaged with journalists from Wakiso District on July 13, 2025, at State Lodge Nakasero, Museveni mentioned the critical role the media plays in protecting PDM from corruption, theft, and inefficiency, saying that journalists should help him fight corruption in PDM by providing the necessary information through their media stories.

Therefore, not only have the presidential PDM performance assessment tours revealed inspiring success stories of PDM beneficiaries, improving the quality of their lives, from subsistence farming to the money economy, they have also exposed the diabolical, inefficient, unfair, and corrupt nature in which the PDM committees have been conducting the programme since 2022.

Now that Shs1.59 trillion has been allocated for PDM this FY2025/2026, an increment from Shs1.096 trillion that was appropriated for PDM in previous FY 2024/2025, hopefully more beneficiaries will receive the funds in full, now that the President has intervened and is closely monitoring this poverty alleviation programme.

David Balilete, journalism and Mass Communication

Student at St Lawrence University.



