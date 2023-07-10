Plant trees for charcoal burning to conserve the environment

President Museveni has issued an executive directive banning the cutting of trees for charcoal. This came as a result of the increasing complaints, stemming from a section of leaders in Acholi sub-region in northern Uganda. They believe that their forest cover has almost entirely vanished because of charcoal trade.

Local leaders in the region have mobilised the youth to do more to protect the forests in form of civic action against charcoal trade. The authorities have embraced this move as an alternative way to address the production and transportation of charcoal out of the region.

But many Ugandans use charcoal. The National Charcoal Survey for Uganda (2015) indicates that 65.7 percent of households in urban areas use charcoal for cooking. Charcoal is the most preferred fuel for heating and cooking in urban areas by both households and commercial enterprises due to its low price relative to the alternative fuels. It is also more flexible in usage, handling and storage. Other fuels used in urban households include paraffin, liquefied petroleum gas and electricity. However, their usage is largely limited due to the high installation costs and expensive fuels.

Even for households connected to the national electricity grid, majority only use electricity for light tasks like ironing and watching television and then resort to charcoal for cooking. This energy consumption pattern has persisted despite the scaled-up investments by government in rural electrification.

Therefore, with this huge dependency on the charcoal sector, a ban on charcoal trade in northern Uganda is poised to accelerate the discrepancy between demand and supply of charcoal in the country. This will automatically result in price hikes and exacerbate the economic distress of low-income earners.

Admittedly, the charcoal sub-sector is a remunerative business that is greatly contributing to the country’s economic development. It employs a significant number of people in Uganda, both the semi-skilled and unskilled at all levels of this trade from production, transportation to distribution. When you move around across the country, it does not take long to discover that charcoal trade is not only an economic activity but also a source of livelihood for several households.

That said, my humble appeal to the President is that he considers addressing the environmental consequences of charcoal production on the forest cover through other means other than banning of charcoal production. One strategy that can assure a win-win situation for both the investors in the charcoal sector and the environment is what I refer to as “charcoal farming.” This involves the planting of trees deliberately for charcoal production.

The main sources of wood for charcoal production in Uganda are privately owned forests and central forest reserves. There are no dedicated forest plantations for charcoal production. The concerned authorities can turn this round by zoning unutilised land and leasing it to investors strictly for “charcoal farming” in each district.

Environmental authorities also need to step up and enact policies that will provide regulations governing “charcoal farming.” The mass reforestation campaigns in forest reserves to restore lost forest cover.

Sensitisation is equally strategic in this pursuit. We can put all systems and policies in place but without heightening awareness, we will be in for a wild goose chase. Compliance of citizens will surely and gradually be realised when they are sensitised.

Therefore, the central government and the cultural institutions need to spearhead several interventions including public awareness and sensitisation for behaviour change.

The provision of fast-growing tree species to investors for charcoal production is a judicious approach to navigating a balance between economic welfare and ecological prosperity.

Peter Bukama Mulinzi,