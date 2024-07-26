Please reopen nodding disease centres

Nodding disease has emerged as a significant public health crisis in northern Uganda, particularly in Omoro District.

Despite various interventions, the disease continues to devastate families and communities, leaving a trail of suffering and despair.

I urge the government to take swift and decisive actions to reinstate much-needed medical facilities in Omoro, providing hope and healing to those affected by nodding disease.

Nodding disease, a neurological condition, was first identified in the early 2000s, primarily affects children between the ages of 5 and 15. It is characterised by repetitive nodding seizures, cognitive decline, and severe stunting of growth.

In Omoro, the prevalence of nodding disease is alarmingly high, with more than 300 reported cases.

The exact cause of the disease remains unknown, but it is believed to be linked to the parasitic infection onchocerciasis, also known as river blindness.

The closure of specialised medical facilities has left a significant gap in the health care system, exacerbating the challenges faced by affected families.

Without access to proper medical care, children with nodding disease are at a higher risk of complications such as malnutrition, injuries from seizures, and even death.

The lack of facilities also forces families to travel long distances to seek treatment, often at great personal and financial costs.

Recent assessments reveal that most health centres in Omoro are understaffed and under-resourced. Critical medications, such as anticonvulsants and nutritional supplements, are often unavailable.

Furthermore, these medications can be prohibitively expensive for many families, adding to their financial burden.

There is also a lack of specialised services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and psychosocial support, which are crucial for the comprehensive management of nodding disease cases.

The impact of nodding disease extends beyond the physical symptoms experienced by the children. Families are often forced to make heart-wrenching decisions to manage the condition.

For instance, some parents resort to tying their children to trees to prevent them from wandering off during seizures while they work to provide for the family.

This tragic reality underscores the urgent need for dedicated medical facilities that can offer comprehensive care and support.

Additionally, families are forced to redirect limited resources towards caring for their sick children, often at the expense of education and livelihoods.

This cycle perpetuates poverty and casts a long shadow over the future of Omoro, threatening the well-being and prospects of future generations.

The government should take immediate action to address this crisis.

Reinstating the medical facilities dedicated to handling nodding disease in Omoro is not just a health care necessity, it is a moral imperative.

These facilities are essential for providing the specialised care that children with nodding disease require, including anti-seizure medication, nutritional support, and physical therapy.

The government should also allocate resources to train health care workers in the management of nodding disease and invest in research to better understand its causes and potential treatments.

By doing so, Uganda can lead the way in addressing this enigmatic illness and provide hope to the affected families.

Reinstating medical facilities is not only a health care imperative but also a moral duty to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

Early this year, the State minister for Health (Primary Health care), Ms Margaret Muhanga told Parliament that there are more than 2,200 children affected by nodding disease.

She noted that the ministry prefers children being managed in their homes and in the care of their parents and not in rehabilitation centres as recommended by the Gender ministry.

She also said the Health ministry is advancing a multi-sectoral approach in managing the disease.

However, I call upon the government and all stakeholders to come together and take decisive action to address the crisis of nodding disease and pave the way for a healthier and more resilient Omoro.

Mercy Akankunda,

Proven Foundation