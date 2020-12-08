Police and military should not enforce SOPs selectively

By Francis Nyanzi More by this Author

Ever since the Electoral Commission (EC) declared that elections will be held “scientifically” with strict observation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the police and the army have taken it upon themselves to selectively enforce the SOPs by targeting mainly Opposition candidates.

The targets have largely been NUP’s Robert Kyagulany, aka Bobi Wine, and FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA), who the government seemingly regards as threats to President Museveni continued stay in power.

In the process, serious crimes against humanity have been committed by the police and other security agencies in the pretext of enforcing the SOPs.

Hundreds of people have been maimed and many others killed by security agencies under the guise of implementing the SOPs. I wish to advise the perpetrators of these crimes (the commanders), that the world is watching them and time will come when they will have to account for crimes against humanity.

The opportunity cost for the community of not contracting Covid-19 cannot be death by bullets of the police and the military

If people do not bother to observe SOPs, then the solution cannot be killing them in cold blood. It is unfortunate that for the first time, we are witnessing a candidate wearing a bullet-proof vest and helmet while canvassing for votes.

It is also the first time we witness another candidate moving barefoot to campaign in protest against the injustice visited on him by the police during nomination.

Is it possible, as Opposition policians say, that the motive is not to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but to frustrate Bobi Wine and Amuriat from meeting people?Do police and other security agencies know what goes on in crowded places like Kikuubo and markets that are more congested than political rallies?

Francis Nyanzi,

Kampala