Police not keeping law and order

By Edmond Taremewa

The Uganda Police Force has a basic role of keeping law and order. This means they should be the first institution any one should run to in case of a problem. It should be an institution to pride in when it comes to upholding the laws of the land.

Second, I understand order means providing a conducive state to everyone be it in their homes, workplace, public places, and so forth. Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, on Wednesday presented his complaint to the Electoral Commission, a body which is mandated to manage elections in the country.

And from the issues he raised, it was clear that we no longer observe the rule of law in this country. Mr Kyagulanyi, gave as evidence, pictures of people who were shot at, talked of a teargas canister lobbed into the car he was in, and also his supporter, who was injured to the extent of losing a tooth.

I have of recent listened to some concerned citizens who say Uganda comes first before any political party or elections. I believe we should embrace such reasonable idea. It should be shameful to police when people seek “law and order” from other institutions such as the Electoral Commission.

People should be running to police for protection of their lives and property and not the other way round. It is wrong for police to fire live bullets or teargas canisters at people. A security body being reported for causing insecurity is a sign of institutional failure. Police should strive to do the right thing.

Edmond Taremewa

Ndejje University.

