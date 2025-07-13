Political contestants should focus on issues that affect our people

Allow me to voice out a concern for political candidates in Uganda in preparing for the upcoming national general elections, which are held every five years.

This gesture is indeed important in the country’s political development since it involves assembling a mix of skilled politicians from various political parties to compete for a common slot in the final elections.

This offers numerous opportunities for candidates to showcase their accomplishments and new manifestos to the electorate. It provides voters with an opportunity to hold candidates accountable on various issues.

A man navigates through a waterlogged area at Sinyanya village in Adjumani District. Vehicles traveling from West Nile to Juba, South Sudan, an international route generating revenue, were in a state of disrepair for a long time, sparking concerns among motorists and travelers on July 12, 2025. Photo/Adidi Rashul

Each party has a general manifesto, but contestants must use their creativity to contextualise and fill in gaps to win over potential voters. The experience is more interesting in manifesto creativity with independent candidates who are not bound by any existing party manifesto.

The mismatch between what voters expect and what some candidates do is evident in both cases, despite the potential for real opportunities. The messenger(candidate), the message(manifesto), and the receivers of the message(electorates) seem to stay in the same universe but perhaps live on different planets.

Take an example of a geographical setting. Some needs in rural areas are different from those of urban areas! To speak to a voter in the countryside, the candidate must have exceptional skills to contextualise messages to the receivers.

I have lived in Ghana and witnessed the recent national elections, including the election of the current president, John Mahama, this year. I have observed that candidates who resort to blackmail politics against their competitors are often automatically unsuccessful in the election.

Ghanaians are interested in a candidate’s tangible programme for the people.

Posters by contestants do not necessarily set the winning agenda; it is rather their physical manifesto messages in public spaces or on radio stations that effectively win the last voter. The key is for candidates to exchange ideas, allowing voters to make their best decisions, which sometimes I find missing in the current Ugandan political landscape.

I believe we can borrow some best practices from Ghana's situation with their democracy spanning from 1957 under President Kwame Nkrumah.

I highly recommend that the politics of blackmail of contestants be stopped. Let us focus on issues that affect our people rather than waste this opportunity deliberately spoiling the names of contestants. In a civilised country like Uganda, mutual exchange of political ideas would define the level of civility.

Motorists, including the Zawadi Bus company with passengers en route from Adjumani to Arua, got stuck for hours in one of the treacherous spots on July 12, 2025. Photo/Adidi Rashul

Can we use a bottom-top approach to mobilise the masses in development? For our rural areas, let's think about transforming community financial savings groups into sustainable investment ventures.

Think about encouraging the return of ‘community service’ activities to create common cohesion? Think about initiating cottage industries for the value addition of agricultural produce and other manufactured goods?

The proposed solution would boost incomes, create jobs, and improve the community health system, ultimately leading to a happier population.

Encouraging investment in sustainable urban development, focusing on digital technologies, green technologies, and resilient infrastructure, would be beneficial for urban dwellers to support growing populations.

This would complement cottage industries, sustainable waste management investments, urban farming, electronic commerce (e-Commerce), other online ventures like affiliate marketing, and real estate investments. Ahumuza John M Vianney, PhD Candidate, University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.