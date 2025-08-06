Polygamy isn’t just a family choice, it’s a children’s rights issue too

Last month, the Constitutional Court, in its ruling in a case, Women’s Probono Initiative Vs Attorney General, upheld polygamy as a constitutionally protected cultural and religious practice.

Much attention was paid to the rights of adults, freedom of religion, culture, and marriage. But there was a glaring omission: the child.

Polygamy is not just a family arrangement, it’s a structure that deeply affects a child’s emotional, psychological, and social development. Yet in more than 40 pages of judgment, children’s rights were reduced to a mere footnote.

The court acknowledged, in passing, that children in polygamous families "can suffer many psychological problems or material deprivation,” only to dismiss those harms as insufficient to question the practice itself.

It is impossible to conclude that a father with multiple wives and 20 children can possibly offer the same emotional presence or support as a monogamous one. The truth is, polygamy breeds fragmented fatherhood.

Children in polygamous homes grow up competing for affection, often internalising neglect as unworthiness or externalising it through rebellion. Research from Universiti Sains Malaysia reveals that children raised in polygamous households are more likely to suffer from depression, low self-esteem, and insecure attachment styles.

Uganda’s own report to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child admitted that children in polygamous families "especially suffer from parental neglect."

The ruling ignored this. Children deserve emotional stability, consistent parental presence, and a healthy family environment. But how can a child thrive when their father is emotionally and physically spread across multiple households?

The court’s focus on adult rights missed a crucial constitutional question: What happens when a parent’s freedom causes a child harm? Article 43 of Uganda’s Constitution is clear, rights are not absolute.

One’s freedom to practice culture must end where another’s welfare begins. Yet, the court prioritised adult cultural autonomy over children’s best interests. Emotional neglect is not just a personal burden, it is violence.

Uganda’s Domestic Violence Act includes psychological abuse in its definition of violence. Still, the court failed to interrogate polygamy as a system that fosters such harm. Children in these households don’t just witness conflict; they absorb it.

They learn that love is conditional, that attention must be earned, that silence is safety. It is especially troubling that the court referred to existing laws, like the Domestic Violence Act, as remedies for harm.

But children are not legal persons in the way adults are. They cannot lodge complaints, bring cases to court, or advocate for their own protection. They must rely on adults to speak on their behalf, often the same adults who are responsible for, complicit in, or silent about the harm being done. And in homes where the mother is emotionally and financially dependent on the father, she may not be able to advocate either.

Culture is not untouchable. Uganda has outlawed harmful traditional practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage, once defended in the name of culture.

Why should polygamy be immune to scrutiny? If fairness were the goal, we’d see polyandry, but we don’t. Polygamy remains a patriarchal structure, not a cultural equaliser. The Children’s Act and Article 34 of the Constitution promise children the right to parental care and protection.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child makes their best interests a primary consideration in all decisions. Yet the court’s ruling suggests otherwise.

If a man can choose four wives, where is the child’s right to a present, emotionally available father? The Constitution tells us to put children first. The court told us to wait. Uganda, we cannot afford that delay.

Victoria Ndamurani, Law student and girls’ rights advocate