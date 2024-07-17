Poor mental health: When this invisible adversary strikes

The mind and the body are two inseparable entities of a human being and a strike on any of them is a strike on both. These two entities are always under illnesses (adversaries) that weaken their health or well-being.

It is our responsibility as human beings to guard against these illnesses either spiritually or emotionally, as much as possible.

The beauty with the human body is that its adversaries can be felt and seen or at least can be checked in a microscope or other tests that involve results that are visible.

Chicken pox on the skin can be seen and thus triggers the search for medication or remediation. Ulcers bring with them pain in the stomach that alerts a person to seek for medical help.

Yet the greatest challenge with the mind, which is the mental entity, of the human being is that its adversaries are invisible. They cannot easily feel it. They are hard and impossible to be seen by naked eyes, not by the microscope and not by any imaging diagnosis.

The worst part is that even the victim or the stricken person might not know whether they are sick and how far they have been damaged and so they know nothing about their illness but rather see their illness portrayed in other people.

Each mind is a potential client to mental illness, but since the mind is ever attacked by adversaries and these adversaries can barely be seen nor felt, it means that our minds are many times under a state of less than optimum well-being thus the health of the mind is often dented.

Therefore, our mental health is many times pricked but the sad reality is that it is hard to realize that we need help. A victim of bullying may not realize that the practices of the offender take away their self-esteem and self-worth.

It is a little hard to notice that you are in a state of depression or moodiness. It is difficult to notice practices of withdrawal through society and so many times people live in self-denial that they are pretty fine.

As earlier noted, a strike on the health of the mind also affects the health of the body. Studies have shown that chronic stress can lead to a certain type of diabetes and this is a wakeup call for everyone, you and I, to take up the issue of mental health as a priority.

The time is now to give a hand to all people that need support. This is the right time to tell people that it is ok not to feel good and that it is fine to seek assistance and intervention and not to judge them. The time is now to look out for our brothers and sisters of the human race, whenever we notice unusual patterns of behavior in them.

Now is a time to call out bullies and all those people whose behavior affects the mental health of other people. It is also the time to pick your phone and check on how your brother or sister/ friend is doing and if possible allow them to have deep conversations together and the time to get a solution to our toxic workplaces because regardless we need to continue working for we all need the money

Today is a great time to embrace mental health as much as physical health. Stay happy.



Maria Regious Nansereko