Pope should consider naming next archbishop from another region

For his holiness, the Pope to continue picking names from one tribe is unfortunate for the Catholic church with the biggest population in the country and calls for a reflection and serious transformational change

By Agnes Kabajuni More by this Author

As a Catholic I feel cheated. Ever since the White missionaries left the leadership of the Catholic church, the top leadership position has always gone to bishops from the central region and from a single tribe. Given that cardinals and archbishops of the Catholic church never retire until death do them part or health problems incapacitate them, no chance exists to freely change leadership except through succession.

For his holiness, the Pope to continue picking names from one tribe is unfortunate for the Catholic church with the biggest population in the country and calls for a reflection and serious transformational change. The Pope must be made aware of the composition of Uganda as a country. Take the Church of Uganda – Anglican faith, they have had Silvanus Wani (1977-1984), Yona Okoth (1984 – 1995), Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo (1995-2004), Henry Luke Orombi (2004-2012), Stanly Ntagali (2012-2020 and currently Stephen Kazimba. These are all from different ethnic communities and regions and I think it is not by coincidence.

Much as we should not entirely look at the new archbishop from ethnic perspective, it is a reality that coming from one ethnic community is faulty in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, and diverse Uganda. I know even as I say this many may think I am daring to challenge the status quo, but this is the time, and I am not ashamed as a Catholic to point it out.

As a lay person in the church, it baffles believers to see the outspoken Catholic Church falling short of the standards they would like to see the government set - tenets of democracy must start with and inside the holy ground of the church for it set a good example and a model to governments. The Catholic Church is very committed to peace and justice and I think there is justice, fairness, and good practice if we had opportunities of an archbishop or a cardinal coming from different ethnic regions and ethnic backgrounds to demonstrate Uganda’s rich diversity.

Even popes who previously only came from Italy (217 of the 266 popes ever) changed post and now we have had popes come even from Algeria, Libya and Argentina, Pope Francis, and in the last Papal elections, a Cardinal from Ghana emerged among the three finalists that was so close to bringing papal leadership to Africa!

I am calling upon the pope to see this injustice and let the next archbishop come from other regions of Uganda. It is the reality and fact.

Advertisement

Agnes Kabajuni

Human rights & gender expert