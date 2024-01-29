Pornography, a serious mental health concern

Pornography is not new; it has been a part of every civilisation on the earth.

The biggest difference in today’s pornography is that it is available for viewing anywhere.

In the safety of one’s own home, one can fulfill any kind of desire without another person involved.

To put this into perspective, more than 1 in every 5 searches on Google’s mobile search engine is associated with pornography.

The figures about use of pornography, especially among college students, are astonishing.

Pornography, for the purpose of this letter, means images or visual presentations of explicit sexual conduct, regardless of whether or not such images satisfy the definition of “pornography” for the purpose of obscenity laws.

In a few clicks on the phone or on the computer one can dive into a virtual world of any sexual fantasy.

Pornography, as a visual (mis)representation of sexuality, distorts an individual’s concept of sexual relations by objectifying them, which, in turn, alters both sexual attitudes and behaviour. It is a major threat to marriage, to family, to children, and to individual happiness.

Social scientists, clinical psychologists, and biologists have begun to clarify some of the social and psychological effects of pornography, and neurologists are beginning to delineate the biological mechanisms through which pornography produces its powerful effects on people.

Pornography hurts adults, children, couples, families, and society. Among adolescents, pornography hinders the development of a healthy sexuality, and among adults, it distorts sexual attitudes and social realities. In families, pornography use leads to marital dissatisfaction, infidelity, separation, and divorce. Society at large is not immune to the effect of pornography.

Child sex offenders, for example, are often involved not only in the viewing, but also in the distribution, of pornography.

Studies have shown that college students spend a lot of time watching pornography. They have also revealed that there are associations between pornography consumption and stress, anxiety, depression, and social malfunctioning; impaired sexual tastes and reduced satisfaction from relationships; poor health and reduced quality of life, as well as, intimacy issues. Pornography consumption can cause changes in the brain’s grey matter and reward areas.

Our society has become more accepting of pornographic materials, even allowing television networks to air what can be considered soft core pornography on television. Popular TV series such as Game of Thrones, Big Brother, and the Tudors hardly go a week without an involved sex scene, many of which depict particularly violent and non-consensual sex.

Children exposed to pornography are learning a dangerous message from pornographers: sex without responsibility is acceptable and desirable. Pornography, unlike genuine sex education, encourages sexual expression without responsibility, and therefore endangers the health of children.

Children often imitate what they see, read or hear. The potential for children exposed to pornography to act out sexually against younger, smaller and more vulnerable children is real, as some studies have suggested.

The efforts of parents to instill in children personal values about relationships, sex, intimacy, love and marriage is undermined by the irresponsible messages that pornography sends out to children on these very important life issues. Just as thirty-second commercials can influence whether or not we choose one popular soft drink over another, exposure to pornography shapes our attitudes and values and, often, our behavior.

“Photographs, videos, magazines, virtual games and Internet pornography that depict rape and the dehumanization of females in sexual scenes constitute powerful but deforming tools of sex education. The danger to children stems at least partly from the disturbing changes in attitudes that are facilitated by pornography.”