Pothole-filled roads sabotage tourism sector

As Uganda gears up for the 6th Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO Retreat in Fort Portal, the event's theme "Transforming Uganda into a Preferred Tourism Destination" could not be more timely.

This gathering aims to bolster public-private collaboration on infrastructure, conservation, digitalisation, and product diversification to unlock Uganda's vast tourism potential. Yet, recent events underscore a critical barrier: the deplorable state of key roads leading to tourism hubs like Fort Portal and Kasese.

As a recreational runner who takes part in various races outside of Kampala, I noted with concern that in the lead-up to the Fort Portal Marathon on July 19, 2025, and the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon on August 23, 2025, online voices amplified frustrations with these routes.

Travellers described the Mityana-Mubende-Fort Portal road as a "nightmare" riddled with potholes, breakdowns, and delays that nearly derailed the excitement of these events.

One participant, en route to the Rwenzori Marathon, warned others to avoid the road entirely, recommending alternatives, albeit longer, for a smoother journey. Another lamented that their bus ride from Kasese via Mityana-Mubende-Fort Portal road was "hectic," urging the Ministry of Works and Transport to expedite repairs.

Other users referred to the Mityana-Mubende-Fort Portal road stretch as one of the worst roads in the entire East African region, highlighting its impact on access to Queen Elizabeth National Park and the Rwenzori Mountains. Smooth roads are the arteries of tourism, enabling seamless access to Uganda's treasures: from the mist-shrouded Rwenzori peaks to Fort Portal's cultural heritage.

Poor infrastructure not only deters domestic visitors but repels international tourists seeking hassle-free adventures. In Uganda, tourism contributes significantly to GDP and plays a significant role in Uganda’s economy: according to the April 2025 release of the 2024 Tourism Performance Statistics by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the direct contribution to GDP was Shs6.06 trillion (3.2 percent), employment amounted to 803,000 jobs (approximately 7.2 percent of total employment) and tourism investments grew by Shs7.5 billion (17.2 percent of the national total).

Therefore, pothole-filled roads seriously undermine efforts to position Uganda as a preferred tourism destination that is targeting both local and international tourists and the CEO retreat offers a pivotal platform for action: public-private partnerships must prioritise road upgrades, integrating them with conservation and digitalisation initiatives.

Collaborations between government, CEOs, and stakeholders present at the retreat can mobilise resources for sustainable infrastructure, ensuring safety and efficiency, not only on the Mityana-Mubende-Fort Portal road, but several others that lead to Uganda’s gems for people to see the flora and fauna that makes the Pearl of Africa.

As executives converge to experience these same roads, let this serve as a sober reminder: the smoother the roads, the further we go. Investing in them is not just about travel, it is about unlocking Uganda's tourism promise for shared prosperity.

The writer, Paul Mwirigi Muriungi, is the Managing director and head of strategy, Capital One Group and a frequent traveller within East Africa.