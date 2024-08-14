Power up Ugandans with lower tariffs

On February 2, 2024, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, launched the Electricity Access Scale up projects (EASP) in Mitooma District.

The project aims at increasing electricity access to households, commercial enterprises and public institutions in rural areas through on-grid and off-grid solutions. It also aims at increasing access to clean energy cooking services by supporting private sector enterprises in promoting efficient cooking solutions.

Early this month, the Energy ministry officially launched free electricity connections as part of the Electricity Scale up Project (EASP) in Nebbi District, which will be rolled out in the entire West Nile. This is a good move.

I, therefore, take this opportunity to appreciate the government for the good work it is doing.

Moreso, in connecting all Ugandans to the grid most, especially rural areas that are dominated by mostly vulnerable people who depend on biomass for domestic use that is unclean and have a negative health, gender and environmental consequences

However, the current power tariffs that are still high and costly for domestic consumers with the current domestic charge of Shs803 per kWh may not favour the vulnerable who wish to use this power for cooking.

The high power tariffs makes it difficult for vulnerable small scale businesses like welding, salons, and retail shops to increase their productivity levels.

Additionally, the high power tariffs have increased pressure on natural resources especially forests, causing degradation , which increases gas emissions that cause climate change resulting in frequent prolonged periods of drought and erratic rainfalls. This affects food security and decreases agricultural productivity making it difficult for people to meet their needs.

Increasing electricity access is good. However, it should go hand in hand with reduction of power tariffs.

The ministry of Energy should consider the consumption rate of this electricity because spending too much on connection and the electricity remains unconsumed is also considered as wastage of government’s resources. That’s why I think this EASP project will be more beneficial to people if the government considers reducing electricity costs.

People will get more opportunities no matter their statuses, to run their domestic activities and improve on their standards of living.

Vulnerability to changing precipitation patterns will be reduced, shelf life will be increased, and income and employment opportunities in rural areas will also be strengthened.

Affordable and reliable energy powers sustainable development and helps countries reduce poverty, catalyse economic growth and improve human well-being.

As of 2020, however, more than 18 million Ugandans (58 percent of the total population) continue to live without access to electricity (ESMAP), limiting the country’s potential for economic growth and human development.

Lowering the power tariffs and providing open access to affordable and up-to-date spatial information on resources, infrastructure and demand for productive use of energy is critical toward bridging the access divide and achieving the Sustainable Development Goal seven of universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy services requires expanding access to electricity and clean cooking fuels and technologies, improving energy efficiency and increasing the share of renewable energy by 2030.

Olive Atuhaire