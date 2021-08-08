Pray for children and defend their rights

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I am grateful to God for the gift of parenthood. But even if I were not a parent, I would still pray for the all children and passionately stand up for their rights, wherever they are.

A child, as per Article 34 (5) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 (as amended), is anyone below the age of 16 years. But as you might know, in the African setting, one is a child to their parent or guardian as long as life endures.

However old they may grow, they still pay allegiance to their parents and guardians. In the Christian perspective, we are all children of the God as written in John 1:12 of the Bible.

It is provided under Article 17 (1) (c) of the Constitution that it is the duty of every citizen to protect children and vulnerable persons against any form of abuse, harassment or ill-treatment. Article 31 (4) is to the effect that it is the rights and duty of parents to care for and bring up their children and under clause (5), children may not be separated from their families or persons entitled to bring them up against the will of their families or of those persons, except in accordance with the law.

Today many children and parents remain anxious due to closure of school. The release of Primary Leaving Examinations results on July 16, was good news for parents whose children excelled but there is a second thought of what the next step shall be in these children’s education.

Each of us ought to pray fervently for the children of Uganda and those in countries going through a similar experience that God will continue to have mercy on them, protect and defend them against all forms of abuse and violation of their rights and fundamental freedoms.

Advertisement

Robert Mugisa , [email protected]