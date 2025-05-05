Prayers and corruption: A paradox of faith, fraud

Every year, Uganda holds a national prayer breakfast and almost every meeting is kicked off with prayer.

Uganda is a nation deeply rooted in religious faith. This unites the populace in a collective appeal for divine guidance, reflects the country’s obvious commitment to faith and exhibits our utmost fear of God.

Religion or call it faith forms the spiritual backbone of Uganda, influencing social norms, politics, and culture. However, this profound religious devotion starkly contrasts with the country’s pervasive corruption crisis, a phenomenon that continues to undermine its development.

Uganda's paradox is one that confounds many observers. Despite the nation’s religious dedication, the level of corruption has been consistently high even in the ‘temples’ of faith.

A 2024 report by Transparency International ranked Uganda 140 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index, signalling a deeply entrenched culture of dishonesty and impunity within both the public sector. This position is not new; Uganda has been plagued by corruption scandals for years, with public officials and institutions often accused of embezzling state funds, misallocating resources, and engaging in bribery. One might expect that the spiritual devotion professed by Ugandans would foster a culture of accountability and ethical conduct.

After all, many Ugandans view their leaders as moral guides, and religious teachings often stress the virtues of honesty, integrity, and stewardship. Yet, there appears to be a dissonance between the moral values espoused in the country’s places of worship and the actions of many. Instead of serving the Lord and His people, some faith leaders, politicians and civil servants appear to be driven by personal gain, enriching themselves at the expense of the very people they have pledged to serve.

The level of corruption in Uganda is not just an abstract problem but a reality that affects millions of people daily. Public services are often slow, inefficient, and expensive due to the siphoning of funds that should be used for development.

For example, in the health sector, a reported 50 percent of government funds allocated for health services are misappropriated, leaving hospitals underfunded and lacking essential supplies. The same is true for education, infrastructure, and many other sectors where bribery and corruption have become the norm rather than the exception.

Remember, all these sectors are led by men and women who ‘fear the lord.’ Now that we are in the political season, they will fight for the microphones in places of worship in quest to announce their ‘kind contributions’ to the work of God, albeit siphoned from public coffers.

Legitimising evil is when leaders invoke religion to garner support for their actions. However, their actions rarely reflect the religious values they claim to uphold. While the religious community in Uganda is vocal in condemning corruption, their influence seems limited and some have instead followed the adage, “If you can’t beat them, eat with them,” The disconnect between faith and practice, between religious values and service delivery, is perhaps the most glaring feature of Uganda’s struggle with corruption.

To break this cycle, Uganda must confront this deep-rooted paradox. Religious institutions must be more proactive in holding leaders accountable, both spiritually and practically. Furthermore, civil society must continue pushing for transparent governance, while the entire citizenry must put pressure on leaders to clean up Uganda’s public sector.

Ultimately, until Uganda finds a way to bridge the gap between the faith professed in prayer and the actions taken in practice, the nation will remain trapped in this paradox of devotion and dishonesty. Prayer without accountability will not solve the systemic issues that hinder Uganda's progress. Only by aligning the country's spiritual values with real-world action can we hope to overcome the corruption crisis and chart a path toward true national development.