Prayers at a fee? No thank you

Last week sections of the media ran a story about pastors, bishops, apostles and prophets that allegedly con some people by taking from them colossal amounts of money so that they (pastors, bishops, apostles and prophets) can intercede to God on their behalf and invoke His grace on their behalf to solve their individual problems. It is no real secret that some of those Men of God live in a style that is enviable for many of us Ugandans.

It is therefore not surprising that many a Ugandan will associate such lifestyles with their (pastors, bishops, apostles and prophets) having favour with God.

So many a gullible Ugandan has fallen into the traps of these charlatans, parting with the little they own to get pastors, bishops, apostles and prophets to pray for similar fortunes. But just wait a minute.

The God of the Bible is said to be omnipresent. Simply put that means God is everywhere and can therefore be prayed to from wherever by whoever. That God is also said to be omnipotent – or all powerful and as they say He is the Almighty. God’s other attribute is omnibenevolence, meaning He loves all his creation with no discrimination. And finally and perhaps most importantly, God is omniscient, that is to say He knows everything there is to know; past, present and future all across the universe.

Given the final attribute, it stands to reason that praying for God’s favour might be an exercise in futility. Before I was even conceived, God knew that I would be born on January 5,1951. He already knew I would live to be 74 years today and among other things, that I would die on a particular day and what the cause of and circumstances of my death would be. He also knew I would never be a billionaire in any currency. Now, would it make any sense for me to pray to him to lengthen my time on earth? Would it make sense for me to ask him to make me a dollar billionaire in the twilight of my life?

Would it make sense for a woman God knows will never have a husband and/or children to spend nights at ‘prayer mountain’ beseeching God to give her a husband and children? Would it make sense to ask pastor Kibwetere to pray to God to grant me and that woman these things which the same God knows will not come to pass? And even if they are going to happen anyway, God would have already planned it that way.

So my fellow Ugandans who continually fall victim to these scams and those who may not have fallen victim yet, my advice would be this: If you really are into this religion thing, take a moment to think logically about the nature of your God and what it means to you, not to your pastor, bishop, apostle or prophet. He must already know your fate.

Do not throw good money after bad for someone to pray for you to get more, all that will do is just to contribute more shilling for your pastor, bishop, apostle, prophet to buy another Land Cruiser with personalised number plates. Footnote: Why has the government failed to crackdown on these scammy 'churches' in the same way they have done to pyramid schemes?