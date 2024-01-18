Precision agriculture key to farming ‘double challenge’

Precision farming can help increase crop yields and animal performance, reduce costs, and optimize the use of inputs. Digital technologies can help farming tackle the ‘double imperative’ of greening the sector while ensuring food security. But high investment costs and poor connectivity in rural areas might stand in the way.

Precision farming, in which digital technologies are leveraged to make agricultural practices more accurate, has drawn increasing attention in recent years as a way to optimize the use of agricultural inputs such as pesticides, fertilizers, or water.

Such techniques could be key to making farming more climate and environmentally friendly while still keeping production at current levels.

The agricultural sector is faced with a double challenge,” this includes, firstly, the need for an ecological transition ensuring the protection of natural resources and fighting climate change, and secondly the need for continued food production. Precision farming comes just at the center of this double challenge.

Precision farming can help increase crop yields and animal performance, reduce costs, and optimize the use of inputs. For example, digital technologies can predict diseases and thus give a prognosis on precisely when it is necessary to use certain pesticides, this way, fewer pesticides are needed overall. Similar systems can be used when it comes to irrigation, reducing the amount of water needed and making irrigation more efficient.

Digital farming is set to boom in the near future given its capacity to help the farming sector improve its sustainability. But there are also considerable concerns raised about the pace of this change and whether farmers are adequately prepared for it.

Despite the benefits, the broader rollout of precision agriculture practices still faces important hurdles. Notably, using smart technologies first requires a high-quality internet connection.

Apart from improving internet connection, the high investment costs needed to acquire many precision farming solutions can be a challenge for small farms. This calls for support for small farms to have access to precision agriculture, farmer groups and cooperatives could offer solutions by enabling the shared purchase and use of digital technologies.

Meanwhile, digitalising agriculture can be much more than an individual step at the farm level; it is also about cooperation along the food chain. Digital applications can potentially allow farmers to share data with each other and with partners along the value chain, or automatically and directly feed administrative data through to the competent authorities. This could help increase their efficiency.

However, research has shown that many farmers have reservations about disclosing data. For example, a study conducted among German farmers by the digital industry association Bitkom shows that only one percent of respondents said they were willing to share data without a precondition, 13 percent said they were not willing to share at all, and the remainder said it would depend on whether this would bring them additional benefits.



Many are worried that disclosing on-farm data could result in negative effects, for example, if the data collected helps regulators introduce additional or stricter rules.