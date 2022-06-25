Prepare for retirement as you invest

It is well known that some people don’t prepare enough for retirement. They work so hard and give all to their employers and businesses. Some people never even have time to go on leave or days-off. Even when they are entitled to leave and days off.



They claim to be investing for their children in material things, but hardly do they think of investing in their children. Parenting is a holistic process that needs total availability in all aspects of life.

The children you are claiming to be investing for today without being in their lives will grow up and have no time for you because there was no relationship with them.

They only know you as their daddy/mummy who was too busy working for them. They may always remember to send you money in your old days, but will never sit with you around the table daily because they have nothing in common to share with you.

You failed to build a strong friendship with them. They are now absent children, even when you may be still under the same roof. Such a way of life has an impact on your psychological well-being.

Some people work hard all their lives, but they fail to plan for their retirement. They think the days may remain the same.

But each day that passes by brings you closer to your retirement, and that means that there will be a time when you will not be working, yet you need to survive.

You will need to be close to your children, but you did not make time for them, and they too will now have no time for you. You wish they could send you grandchildren, but you can’t afford to take care of them in the state you are in. You have no office anymore, no influence, no allowances, and no friends to call or visit you. You did not have any projects, businesses, or consultancy to keep you busy in your early retirement and give you cash flow. Plan for your retirement today and think about what you can do.

Never take things for granted and never plan without a time frame. Just understand that you will one day retire and be at home. If you are in formal employment today, do you know your retirement date? Have you made a plan to take you through your retirement period? If you were to live more than 20 years from your retirement date, will you survive on your own? Keep reminding yourself about that date and plan wisely.

Also, plan to put up income-generating projects such as farming, consultancy, real estate, and any business and learn their dynamics today so that when you have enough time at your disposal, it will not be complex to run them. Get to know how much each project will bring in tomorrow. Know where you need to inject more cash, increase your savings, and invest wisely for your future.

It is important to note that whatever you do during your spare time now is likely to be what you will do later. If you use it to invest in projects/businesses, it is what you will be doing tomorrow. You will never be idle. Spend your time productively. If you are using it to read newspapers or watch TV and sleep, it is what you will do in your retirement.