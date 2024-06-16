Prepare your children for employment

In the contemporary age, there are individuals in the formative stages of their lives who pursue academic endeavours culminating in university degrees without the exposure to engaging with an interview panel.

These young minds traverse the educational journey without ever having composed an application letter for any purpose, until the time when they embark on the search for employment opportunities after their academic pursuits. The task of articulating their qualifications in a curriculum vitae is often daunting for them, as they perceive themselves as lacking in professional experience.

As a parent, it is reasonable that the idea of imparting the essential skills of job application and interview techniques to your children has not crossed your mind. It is conceivable that you, as a professional, have attempted numerous job applications, navigated successful interviews, and accumulated a wealth of experience from diverse occupational environments. However, the scenario of assisting your children in crafting a job application and preparing for an interview for the first time they are to apply for a job may present a unique challenge.

Consider the advantages of instilling these fundamental skills in your children from an early age. Engaging our children in a spectrum of activities within the confines of our households can serve as a foundation for their future professional pursuits.

Thus, we can provide our children with the opportunity to apply for specific responsibilities within our households. We guide our children through an application and interview process and issue appointment letters accordingly. To facilitate this process, a curriculum vitae format is developed for them to complete, prompting them to outline any relevant life experiences they may possess. This approach serves to instill a sense of purpose in them, encouraging them to approach tasks with intentionality and view them as valuable work experiences.

Our aim is to cultivate a sense of professionalism in our children. For instance, you can designate positions such as house manager, spiritual leader, games manager, chef, and other positions within the household, particularly during school holidays, and draft a detailed job description for each. Subsequently, ask the children to apply for these roles based on their abilities and interests.

Following a shortlisting process, successful candidates undergo interviews and you appoint them to their respective positions.

Please remember to designate a specific amount of money as a salary for the tasks assigned. Such responsibilities should not be perceived as child labour, as they entail activities that are already part of their daily routine within your household. The primary objective is to cultivate skills that will serve as a foundation for pursuing greater opportunities in the future and to encourage ambitious aspirations.

By engaging in these tasks, they are gaining valuable insight into the job application process, acquiring work experience for their CV, understanding the dynamics of a job interview, and being instilled with a sense of professionalism from a young age. With this preparation, there is no reason they cannot evolve into exemplary employees or even employers themselves.

If you happen to own a business or consultancy, consider creating job openings for your children specifically tailored for them to ensure they feel deserving of their roles and to gain skills. For instance, instead of a position as an office cleaner, you could refer to it as a maintenance officer, shop attendant as a customer care specialist. By assigning these more prestigious titles, you are not only boosting their self-esteem but also providing them with credentials to include in their CVs for future job applications. Please consider encouraging your children to include such work experience in their CVs for future job applications.

When your child has a job interview, it may be beneficial to arrange a mock interview to enhance their confidence and align their skills with the job requirements. Many parents focus on prayers for their children but don’t offer any assistance to prepare them to become more proficient speakers during the interviews.

Organise one and offer constructive feedback during the process, aiding them in meeting the expectations of interview questions. If you are unfamiliar with common interview inquiries, consider consulting HR professionals or conducting online research.

By embarking on this journey regularly, we can assist our children in excelling in professional job interviews and guiding them through the developmental stages from childhood to adulthood.

This endeavour not only benefits our children but also contributes to fostering diligent individuals within our households. We must provide them with the necessary guidance and resources to excel in these areas, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.