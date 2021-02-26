Prevention is best way to curb Covid

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I want to thank Ugandans for successfully completing the 2021 General Election amid Covid-19. You showed resilience and commitment by participating in the election. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the world, continues to wreak havoc in our communities.

The bigger the gathering the harder it is to make contact tracing by health officials. Currently, several vaccines have been developed and a couple of treatments recommended. However, prevention will be most effective until we can access the vaccine.

I urge all key actors in government to encourage their people to abide by the preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing masks, using sanitisers and washing hands regularly. Prevention of new cases will help health workers to focus on helping critically ill patients to recover. However, if the medical system gets overburdened, we may be at a risk of a worse catastrophe with overwhelmed health workers, several Covid-19 patients, etc.

Early testing and contact tracing of Covid-19 is still very valuable during the pandemic. The government should direct Covid-19 funds to subsidise testing fees so that more people can get tested and can isolate from the healthy community to control any further transmission. Subsidising testing kits for the community and promoting isolation until a negative Covid-19 result is received, is more cost-effective compared to all the costs involved in admission, oxygenation, paying medical staff, and all other treatment costs after COVID-19 illness.

Besides, it is critical that the Covid-19 funds are used to operationalise an isolated Covid-19 hospital such that the Covid-19 infections do not spill over to other patients admitted to hospitals. This will ensure there is a clear referral system of Covid cases.

Dr Isabella Epiu,

