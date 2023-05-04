Priorities priorities priorities

An average participant in the digital community globally, spends approximately 415.5 minutes per day on internet enabled platforms, trying to access healthcare, mobility services, legal services and socialising. The digital community has grown to over 5.16 billion people, the community grows at an annual rate of 4 percent, this means, about 196 million new people join the digital community per year

Let the sanctions come, we shall thrive! Says country delegates and MPs who do not even get medical care in their own country. Sadly, I do not remember the last time any of them died (medically) in Uganda.

I mean, how blind can one be? One day you are stealing iron sheets, the next day “we have morals” and we are the moral standard of the world. What is more immoral than stealing from the poor, the helpless, the hungry; that in itself is equivalent to committing murder!

As an African man, I totally understand why this is important but to be very clear, Africa’s biggest issue is not homosexuality, at least, not yet, and if we strengthen the family, it will never be. Charity begins at home, it is not up to the state to raise our children.

In the past few weeks Spire Jim has inadvertently highlighted two very important issues, Public Health and Infrastructure. The current parliament has been in session for two years and have never discussed these issues. Guess what their main issue is, homosexuality! What is more strange is that the president applauds their laziness; “thank you for standing up to imperialism”, he said, but if he were to ask each of them what they’ve done for Uganda in the past two years (issues of nationalism, service, and patriotism), the silence would be deafening!

Let’s ask ourselves one simple question. Why is Parliament empty when discussing issues like education, service delivery and all, and then full when discussing this Bill?

Suddenly all the MPs have an opinion! Your guess is as good as mine; they have nothing of value to offer and are chasing political clout!! I repeat, it is very sad when the President applauds them for openly chasing clout. But in his defence, the president does not write his own speeches.

Let me give you an example, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda says, and quote, “It hasn’t been our problem, and we don’t intend to make it a problem”. This is the stance by other East African countries; to say we will not allow it, and we have more important things to discuss, and to quickly move on to those things, very strategic of them.

In the Ugandan Parliament, it is topic number one.

Mr President, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, we are making a non-issue our main issue as a country, and much as we think we are doing God’s work, we need to take a very good look at our own hearts, are we really pure? Are we free of pride? Are we free of strife? Are we free of theft? Are we free of corruption and bribery? These are important issues, and the same measure by which we judge others, will we be judged by the lord.

Matthew 7: 5 “You’re nothing but show-offs! First, take the log out of your own eye; then you can see how to take the speck out of your friend’s eye”.

To know when to strike is a very important aspect of war. Do not strike when you are weak. Build capacity, then strike. Uganda is not Qatar or Saudi Arabia. Neither are we China or Russia. Pride comes before a fall, and thinking you are the most righteous may be a sign of blindness.