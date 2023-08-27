Prioritise skilling of women to promote gender equality

In the heart of Uganda’s Karamoja region lies Kaabong District, a region characterised by a predominantly pastoralist lifestyle and a society deeply rooted in traditional norms and practices.

While these traditions form the backbone of the community, they have also contributed to the marginalisation of women, creating a gender gap that is evident in various aspects of life.

As we continue to celebrate Women’s Equality Day which was on August 26, it is crucial to reflect on the importance of skilling women in Kaabong District and how it can contribute to their empowerment and the realisation of equality.

In Kaabong District, women face numerous challenges that hinder their social, economic, and political participation. These challenges range from limited access to education, high illiteracy rates, early marriages, and gender-based violence. The patriarchal nature of the society further exacerbates these issues, with women often being relegated to roles that limit their potential and opportunities for growth.

Skilling women refers to the process of equipping them with the knowledge, abilities, and competencies necessary to participate effectively in economic activities. This can be achieved through vocational training, formal education, and other forms of capacity building. Skilling women in Kaabong District is of paramount importance for several reasons.

First and foremost, skilling women can provide them with the tools necessary to participate in income-generating activities. By equipping women with skills, they can break the cycle of poverty that often traps them and their families. Skilled women can earn higher incomes, save money and invest in their children’s education. This not only improves their economic status, but also reduces their dependence on men, thereby promoting gender equality.

Additionally, skilled women are more likely to participate in decision-making processes both at the household and community levels. This is because when women are economically empowered, they gain a greater voice and decision-making power within their families and communities, which in turn enables them to challenge harmful cultural practices, participate in decision making processes and advocate for their rights.

To effectively skill women in Kaabong and achieve gender equality, a multi-faceted approach is required. Here are some key strategies that can be implemented;

Implementing vocational training and technical skills programmes that are tailored to the needs and interests of women in Kaabong District. This empowers women to engage in diverse income generating activities. In Kaabong, where agriculture is the primary economic activity, skilling women in areas such as sustainable farming practices, agro-processing and value addition can increase their productivity and income. These programmes could also focus on skills such as tailoring, hairdressing, and entrepreneurship.

In addition, given the high illiteracy rates among women in Kaabong District, adult literacy programmes can be a powerful tool for empowerment. These programmes can equip women with basic literacy and numeracy skills, which are essential for participation in many economic activities, enhancing their employability and income earning potential. Furthermore, partnerships with NGOs and international organisations can provide the necessary resources and expertise to implement effective skilling programmes.

These organisations can also help advocate for gender equality at the policy level. Community sensitisation is crucial to challenge and change the traditional norms and practices that hinder women’s empowerment. This can be achieved through community dialogues, workshops, and other forms of community engagement.

In conclusion, skilling women in Kaabong is not only crucial for achieving gender equality but also for the overall development of the region and as we celebrate women equality day, I call upon the government and all stakeholders to prioritise skilling to empower women and create a world where gender equality is not just a vision but a lived reality.