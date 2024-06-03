Prioritize computer education for children

Tech is now in every aspect of our lives. Ensuring that children are computer literate is not just beneficial but essential. As our society becomes increasingly digital, the ability to utilize technology effectively is as crucial as traditional literacy.

Computer literacy is the core of modern education. It equips children with the skills necessary to thrive in a digital world, skills that extend beyond basic computer operation to include internet research, digital communication, and cybersecurity awareness. These competencies are not only vital for future employment but also for personal development and informed citizenship in a digital age.

Countries around the world are already taking significant steps to incorporate computer literacy into their education systems. In 2014, the United Kingdom made computer science a mandatory part of the curriculum for students as young as five. This early introduction helps children develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills from a young age, preparing them for a technologically advanced future.

In Rwanda, the government’s Smart Classrooms initiative established in 2016 aims to provide digital devices and ICT training to schools nationwide. This program is designed to make digital learning accessible to all students, ensuring that no child is left behind in the digital revolution.

Schools are at the frontline of this educational transformation through integrating computer studies into the curriculum and providing practical sessions in computer labs.

At 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation (4040), we provide computer education to children at the Angaza Resource Centre in Kibuli through provision of computers, internet access, and a variety of computer related educational resources. Every week, the Centre hosts more than 200 children for ICT and literacy sessions from the organisation’ partner schools. Children are able to learn new computer skills such as the use of Microsoft office and other computer basics such as typing and starting a computer.

While these initiatives are commendable, Government intervention is crucial for widespread and sustainable impact. Government should invest in the necessary infrastructure, such as equipping schools with computer labs and ensuring reliable internet access. Teacher training programs are also needed to help educators effectively equip learners with computer literacy.

Policies that mandate the inclusion of computer science in the national curriculum, starting from primary education, can ensure that all children, regardless of their socio-economic background have the opportunity to develop digital skills. Government can also partner with non-profit organizations to leverage resources and expertise, amplifying the reach and effectiveness of computer literacy programs.

4040’s efforts are only a drop in the ocean because there is a challenge of inadequate computers compared to the population served. So, the Government can put in place policies that can equip organisations like 4040 with the necessary resources like computers, labs, and the internet such that we can collectively develop a computer literate nation.