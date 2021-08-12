Private sector should be encouraged to support Uganda’s education sector

By John Chrysostom Muyingo

During this Covid-19 pandemic, all sectors have been affected negatively to some extent and most especially the education sector that has been on and off.

Students had just started going back to school when we had a second wave of Covid-19 that called for another lockdown and schools had to close down again.

During this pandemic and lockdowns, it is very hard for students to get high-quality education due to lack of various resources and for others who cannot afford resources or access to the resources.

This pandemic has opened most of our eyes wider where e-learning is the best way forward to be able to maintain ongoing classes and tutoring from anywhere.

However, we are also currently facing many challenges to be able to fully transition towards e-learning. For example, we have students and teachers in both rural and urban areas whereby majority of the students cannot afford, for example, a smartphone, laptop, storage space, internet subscription, and electricity among others.

Some of our teachers and students do not also know how to operate some of these smart devices mostly in rural areas. We have a big gap to fill before we transform towards smart education in Uganda. We need to ensure more skills are instilled in our teachers and students to get ready for the digital education era. For such skills to be adopted, we need to be more teachable and have the will to accept the change that is coming ahead of us. Some private entities have been able to donate computers, laptops, smartphones, and the internet to some educational institutions to support the education system for some students and teachers during this pandemic which is calling for smart education.

The ICT Academy cooperates with various universities to cover the entire ICT talent development process from course development, trainer enablement, lab environment setup, talent certification, competition, and employment. Such co-operations have helped many people to keep active in studying new and exciting things which in the long run will make them highly marketable in the job market.

I would like to thank the private entities that are contributing towards the development of our education sector and I urge more private entities to join hands so that we can be able to sharpen skills and develop talent within our academia.

This will also contribute towards achieving the Uganda Vision 2040 to transform from a peasant to a modern prosperous country.

The author, John Chrysostom Muyingo, is State Minister for Higher Education

