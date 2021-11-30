Proposal for wives to be paid goes against love

Uganda's legal tender. PHOTO/DAVID VOSH AJUNA

By  Guest Writer

  • Satan hates the institution of family so much and will do anything to destroyed it again as he has always fought from its beginning.

The story in Daily Monitor of November 26 that a group of lawyers want a law for husbands to pay their wives for the care services rendered to their families does not deserve to pass unanswered.

