Protect the earth to secure our future

While I appreciate the efforts made by (mostly self-declared) environmentalists in saving the planet I always get extremely confused about their cries about securing the future for our children.

Although this idea of securing the future of the next generation sounds good, unfortunately, I look at it as the biggest problem for our planet and its environment.

It may appear counter-intuitive, but if we really want to secure our future on earth, it will be possible only if we stop securing our future, and even more importantly the future of our children.

On June 5, we commemorated World Environment Day, I would like to admit that I am not too sure if the planet is dying, but I am almost sure that the human race is on its way to join the glorious list of extinct creatures.

It looks highly unlikely that we are, as-is, part of the future that life on earth has planned for itself, and that is for a simple reason. We will be dead soon because we have the ability to imagine a future, and thus have the desire to secure it.

Humans have found the perfect recipe for extinction, and that is the concept of “money”, i.e. an instrument to park effort over time.

Money, an abstract concept of ownership, has thrown a spanner in the great machine of life on earth that is not designed for it, so it is struggling to deal with it at this point, but there is little doubt that the mighty machine will soon eject it, and along with it humans, if we don’t learn soon enough.

Money has become dangerous purely because we have failed to see that it allows us to transcend time and gather wealth to protect our future.

The net result is, in one life, most of us use more resources than we may need. This is possible only because the concept of money allows us to, in theory, park the additional and un-consumable resources for future use.

The situation is so absurd now that many people on the planet have amassed wealth for a million years of survival that they are never going to need. They have hoarded this “wealth” that has drained the planet hundred times faster than what natural ecology would.

Although money is killing us, it is just a figment of our imagination and not the actual reason, as it is only a product of human intelligence that is the root cause of it all.

Human intelligence is nothing but a reality modeller that may have evolved to help us be better at predicting outcomes in a universe that has cause-and-effect relationships.

Neocrotex – the new brain – is the seat of human intelligence that operates using imagination. And it is this unique human superpower that seems to have backfired badly in recent times. Armed with a neocortex, we all can now “see” the future and get scared by it.

We can foresee that we will get old, we will not be able to work and we don’t stop just there. We continue imagining that our children and their children will not be able to find means of sustenance, hence we must make hay when the sun is shining.

As we all are running scared, we go into the primordial survival mode of utter selfishness and exploit every opportunity to hoard wealth without noticing that it is not just killing the ecosystem of the planet, but will soon kill us all.

I am not sure about the original thinker, but this simple statement remains the greatest insight into the ecology of this planet says; “This planet has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed”.

If we can really see through the horrible game of greed that money is fooling our brains into playing, there is only one way to have the self-sustaining ecosystem of this planet to accommodate us. We need to stop securing the future.

If only we can trust the planet to give each of us enough to survive not just today but tomorrow and forever, we will be allowed to call it our home.

But, if we keep doubting her kindness and exploit it, Gaia (the Greek goddess of this Earth) is an unforgiving lady who is not on Facebook or Instagram. She is not going to be satisfied with our World Environment Day messages. She would just get rid of us, and if need be start all over again. She has done it with billions/trillions of species in the past and she will do it again with us if need be. The choice is clear. We can either have us hoarding money or have our planet, and not both.