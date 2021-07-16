Protect Zoka Forest

By Guest Writer More by this Author

For several years, Zoka Forest has been plundered by unregulated cutting of trees by unscrupulous timber and charcoal dealers, among others, who have destroyed more than 60 per cent of its cover.

These two have worked together to escalate the level of degradation in the country and northern Uganda at large. The Zoka Forest case ruling is one classic example where Uganda’s efforts to conserve the green cover has been greatly undermined.

Unless the ruling is overturned, more than 600 hectares of Zoka Forest Reserve will go to timber logging, agriculture, and charcoal burning.

Forest reserves that have been cleared for sugarcane plantation are just a tip of the ice bag. All of these have put the forests under big threat by the sugar industries, rich men and some government officials.

It is noted that the plundering of Zoka forest and other forests is likely to result in flooding of the host forest communities, human –animal conflicts, climate change and outbreak of diseases resulting from the interactions between people and animals.

We all know that the forests help us support ecotourism, mitigate climate change effects and supports agriculture which is a back bone of Uganda’s economy.

However, today, the country has lost forests and woodland cover due to above scenarios compounded by corruption, ignorance and greed, among others.

Zoka is the only natural forest found along the swath of the Albertine region. It is home to 75 per cent of the world’s insect and bird species.

Zoka Forest that covers 1,259 hectares, lies in the southern part of Adjumani, Itirikwa and Ukusijoni sub-counties. The country should know that timber logging, charcoal and agriculture will not provide the socio-economic and environmental services to the people.

Therefore , I call upon all the stakeholders like the environmental police, Zoka host communities all the residents district commissioners of the region, district environmental officers, National Environmental Management Authority, and National

Forestry Authority to protect Zoka forest reserve because it contributes much to environment, people’s livelihoods and the country’s economy.

Paul Kato, Katop.adyeeri@gmail.com.