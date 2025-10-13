Protecting the gains vs a new Uganda now: A critique of party manifestos

As the 2026 presidential campaigns gain momentum, political parties have begun unveiling their manifestos, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a defining election. The ideological fault lines between the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) and main opposition party, National Unity Party (NUP) are clear. One vision is calling for the protection and consolidation of past achievements, while the other is demanding a radical transformation of the Ugandan system.

As an economist and analyst of the interplay between politics, society, and development, I am compelled to ask: how will these manifestos tangibly affect the lives of Ugandans between 2026 and 2031? Beyond the politics, citizens demand for leadership that improves their daily life with more money in pockets, better living standards, and reliable healthcare.

A party manifesto is more than a list of promises, it is a strategic document that reveals a leader's direction, priorities, and character. We cannot expect a leader to deliver beyond what they have committed to on paper. Before we vote based on emotion or loyalty, we must therefore interrogate these promises and ask what exactly are we being offered? NRM’s manifesto argues for "protecting the gains" made since 1986. But for many Ugandans, the question is: what gains are we protecting? From where most people stand, poverty, youth unemployment, and corruption still loom large. Is there really something to defend, or is it time to disrupt the status quo? The opposing camp’s message is bold calling for a "New Uganda Now." But boldness is not enough. Can this new vision translate into tangible improvements in livelihoods? Or will it deliver only the noise of political freedom without the substance of economic progress?

To fairly assess the manifestos, we need to ask: Where were we? Where are we now? And where do we want to go? Our development trajectory, while positive, has been slower than our potential. In the early 1970s, Uganda’s economy was on par with or ahead of countries like Malaysia and South Korea. In fact, Uganda once extended financial aid to South Korea in 1969. Today, these countries are industrial powerhouses, while Uganda still struggles with basic service delivery.

On the other hand, Uganda has witnessed periods of economic stability and infrastructure development. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), GDP grew at an average annual rate of 5.1 pecent over the last five years. Political stability has mostly held, and major infrastructure projects like the oil pipeline and road expansions are underway.

Health indicators, such as maternal mortality rates, have improved, and the literacy rate among Ugandans is at 74 percent for the population aged 18 and above (World Bank, 2024). However, we cannot ignore the stark realities that temper this progress. Despite this growth, unemployment remains a pressing issue, with youth unemployment estimated at 64 percent, and Uganda’s public debt-to-GDP ratio has risen sharply, hitting 52 percent in 2025.

Corruption and inefficiencies continue to erode public trust as many Ugandans still live hand-to-mouth. This juxtaposition reveals a nuanced truth that while development has occurred, its pace and distribution have not met the expectations warranted by our vast resources and potential. Comparing the two manifestos, the NRM’s document outlines a structured development strategy, identifying key sectors such as agro-industrialization, Information and Communication Technology, energy, and tourism.

The manifesto’s strength lies in its roadmap and policy depth, though it falls short in acknowledging the failures of previous terms. In contrast, the NUP manifesto champions political reform and systemic overhaul, focusing on issues like rule of law, human rights, and anti-corruption. These are vital pillars, but the document lacks a detailed socio-economic blueprint.

Beyond liberation rhetoric, it leaves open questions about how it will deliver services, grow the economy, and manage Uganda’s complex bureaucracy. While the call for change is highly plausible, given acknowledged challenges like corruption and governance issues, the solution may lie not in a new system, but in a new kind of leadership within the existing framework. We often dismiss the intelligence of our civil service and the robustness of programs already in place.

A leader with the ingenuity to harness these, to ensure strict implementation and accountability, could achieve significant development without necessitating a radical and disruptive overhaul. What Uganda needs, perhaps, is not a revolution but a leader committed to protecting the genuine gains we have made, but who possesses the vision and integrity to use our available resources optimally.

John Robert Tenywa, Researcher & Economist







