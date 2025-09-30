Protecting the gains: Will the vision outlive the slogan?

In recent weeks, Uganda has once again found itself in global headlines — but not for reasons that reflect the country's aspirations. A recent BBC documentary exposing the exploitation of Ugandan girls in Dubai sparked widespread outrage, both locally and internationally. But as with many issues in Uganda, the debate will last another week or two, then be displaced by the next trending headline — in a news cycle where public focus shifts rapidly. The electoral roadmap for the 2026 general elections is out, and the National Resistance Movement's Yoweri Kaguta Museveni kicked off his campaigns running, NRM flag in hand, at Kololo Independence Grounds, under the theme “Protecting the Gains.”

Hundreds of thousands of young people chanted party slogans. Kololo was yellow. Beyond the chants, things flowed normally elsewhere. Business as usual. Days later, President Museveni addressed the nation during the commissioning of the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja. The message was clear and consistent: Uganda is transitioning from a consumer economy to a productive one. To reduce "Protecting the Gains" to a mere campaign slogan is to miss the deeper message. Through this theme, President Museveni is signalling to policymakers, investors, and citizens to consolidate the country’s development milestones — and institutionalise them for long-term sustainability. The Kiira Vehicle Plant is one of those milestones. As Uganda’s first attempt at a homegrown automotive industry, the plant represents more than job creation.

It reflects a broader ambition to integrate industrial production with the country’s abundant natural resources — from iron ore to oil and energy. But as with many promising national projects, the challenge lies not in launching them, but in sustaining them. If properly integrated into national development plans, Kiira can anchor a broader industrial value chain — linking mining, energy, and manufacturing. This includes domestic steel production, component manufacturing, EV battery innovation, and eventually, regional markets for electric vehicles. If executed well, this would improve Uganda’s trade balance, reduce import dependence, and enhance technology transfer. However, for this to succeed, the plant cannot operate in isolation. Government must ensure coordinated policy across transport, energy, minerals, education, and finance.

Otherwise, Kiira risks becoming another underutilised public investment. One of the most strategic points — touched on but not deeply explored in the President’s speech — is the intersection between agriculture and mechanisation. Uganda remains largely an agrarian economy. The local production of farm machinery, refrigerated logistics vehicles, and agro-processing equipment could significantly raise productivity and reduce rural poverty. Electric tractors, cold-chain trucks for perishables, and affordable transport for cooperatives could drastically reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen market access for farmers. Yet too often, Ugandan development projects suffer from weak follow-through. Infrastructure is built, but maintenance lags. Institutions are formed, but capacity is thin. New factories are launched, but local sourcing remains minimal — a pattern that has stifled the impact of otherwise visionary projects.

If Uganda is to truly protect its gains, it must embed this industrial vision into institutions. We must scale up vocational and technical training, deepen public-private partnerships, and adopt rigorous performance-monitoring systems. Above all, we must invest in the human capital needed to drive these sectors forward. Our youth should not have to leave Uganda to mine employment opportunities abroad. Uganda has the potential to accommodate us all — if we align our development priorities with inclusive job creation. To protect the gains, we must include the youth. Otherwise, Kiira — like many before it — will remain dependent on foreign expertise and imported technology.

I want to believe that President Museveni’s speech was not just ceremonial. I want to believe it was a call to lock in Uganda’s development momentum. His legacy in peace and security is well established. What remains is to translate that same strategic clarity into long-lasting economic transformation. Protecting the gains must go beyond safeguarding what has already been built. It must mean insulating our progress from political cycles, policy reversals, and institutional decay. Geofrey Mugisha, board member of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and the NRM District Youth League Chairperson for Rubaga.







