Public figures, your actions speak to lives you will never see

In life, we rarely know whose eyes are quietly following us, whose ears are tuned to our words, or whose hearts are silently shaped by our actions. Many of us believe we influence only those we meet, but the truth is far greater. There are countless people we never see whose lives are moulded by our example. Public figures, especially, carry this unseen weight. Public figures are more than entertainers, politicians, or authors. They are silent teachers that shape minds, values, and ambitions, often without ever knowing it. Somewhere, someone is watching, listening, and learning from them. Usually, the most life-changing influence is often the one you never see coming. What many in the public eye forget is that influence often happens invisibly.

You may never meet your greatest admirer, yet your example might shape the very course of their life. For a young mind, a song lyric, a news column, a radio discussion, or a passing comment can plant a seed that grows for decades. The question is, what kind of seed are you planting? I know this from experience. As a student at Makerere University, I once sat in a Dramatic Literature and Analysis class taught by Dr Mercy Mirembe Ntangaare (PhD). In one lecture, she mentioned Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut as an example of Uganda’s finest writers. That single mention changed my life. I began searching for her books and devouring her newspaper articles. Inspired by her mastery of words, I started buying newspapers, building a small home library, and reading articles from many writers.

Without ever meeting Karooro, she ignited in me a passion for reading and writing that still burns today. The same happened with the late Mulindwa Muwonge. His analytical radio programmes were not just entertainment; they were masterclasses in critical thinking. Listening to him dissect issues with depth and clarity sharpened my own analytical skills. Today, when I carefully weigh arguments or challenge ideas with logic, I know part of that ability was trained by a man I never met. This is the quiet power public figures hold. Your work does not vanish after applause fades, it lives on in the choices, skills, and values of people you may never see. That is why dignity and integrity must be your daily companions.

You need not be flawless, none of us is, but you must let your goodness outshine your flaws. What you do, say, and create can inspire people to do good. It can also, sadly, lead others astray. The choice is yours. If every public figure chose to consciously sow seeds of integrity, hard work, and compassion, our society would be richer in ways no budget could measure. Public figures, remember: someone out there is following your example right now. You may never know their name, but they may carry your influence for a lifetime and pass it on to others yet unborn. Rest in peace, Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut, your words still walk in the world, carrying light into places you never stepped. May that light never dim, but instead find new torches to set ablaze.

Muhamood Kimera, Program Manager

Windle International Uganda



