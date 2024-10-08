Public Resources: Duty vs Dinner

Imagine Uganda's public resources as a lake that sustains an entire community through fishing. The responsible fishermen use proper nets, designed to catch only mature fish. This way, the younger fish can grow, ensuring the lake remains productive for future generations. They fish with the future in mind, always leaving enough fish behind to reproduce. They know that this shared resource is crucial for everyone's survival.

These are the people who think about the greater good—about building hospitals, improving schools, fixing roads, and ensuring our children and grandchildren have a future. To them, public resources are sacred, something to protect.

Then there’s the other group. You know the type. They show up with substandard nets that catch everything—big fish, small fish, even the young ones too small to harvest. They don’t care about sustainability. Once they’re done, they leave the lake empty, with nothing for the community or future generations. To them, the lake is something to exploit, with no thought for tomorrow.

Now, let’s talk about roads. If you've ever driven on a road in Kampala—or better yet, tried to survive one of those potholes that could pass for a small swimming pool—you know what I’m talking about. You’d wonder if those responsible feel the same pain we do. Because clearly, our suffering isn’t being used to fix those craters.

Picture this: you’re driving through the city, dodging potholes like you’re in a video game. You swerve left, you swerve right, and just when you think you’ve made it—BAM! You hit the mother of all potholes. Your car dips so low, you’re sure you’ve hit the Earth’s core. Meanwhile, someone sits comfortably in a plush office, sipping imported coffee, patting themselves on the back for allocating road repair funds. In reality, the money went toward a "consultancy trip" to Dubai, where they were “studying” how roads are repaired in the desert.

And it’s not just roads. Let’s talk about healthcare. Patients are clearing bills in government hospitals that should be free, there’s understaffing, no ambulances, and no basic medicines in rural health centres. And why? Meanwhile, the government has decided that intern doctors should sponsor themselves. Yes, you heard that right. Imagine being told to sponsor yourself to save lives. It’s like asking a firefighter to bring his own water to put out a fire. Sure, it’s possible—but is it practical? Is it fair?

What about education? We’ve all heard the stories: classrooms without desks, students sitting on the floor, and teachers going unpaid for months. But there’s always that one minister whose kids attend a fancy international school overseas. When asked, they’ll say, “Oh, it’s just a small scholarship!” Yeah, right. A "small scholarship" that covers tuition, housing, and maybe a yacht for those weekend getaways.

These people don’t just eat their share of the public pie. They eat the whole thing and then ask if there’s dessert. While we’re left licking crumbs, they’re out there living their best lives, claiming to work for the “betterment of the nation.”

Now, let’s not forget the famous line: "We are investigating the matter." Anytime a public scandal breaks, you can bet someone will show up on TV, looking serious, and say, “We’re investigating.” This is code for “We’ll sit on this for a few months until everyone forgets, then quietly drop it.” If we had a shilling for every time someone said they were investigating corruption, we could probably fix all the roads ourselves.

It’s almost laughable. This country is full of hardworking people who just want the basics—good healthcare, proper roads, quality education. Instead, they get potholes, empty hospitals, and underfunded schools. Meanwhile, those in charge are busy “investigating” their next trip abroad.

Imagine running a household like this. Your child says, “Dad, the roof is leaking.” And you reply, “I’ll look into it after my consultancy trip to the Bahamas, where I’m studying tropical storms.” It’s absurd, but that’s our reality.

While some of us wait and hope for change, others are busy consuming everything without a second thought. By the time they’re done, there’s nothing left for the rest of us.

While some of us cling to hope, dreaming of a better future, others are plundering everything in sight. By the time they're done, there will be nothing left—no fish in the lake, no road to drive on, and no healthcare to rely on.