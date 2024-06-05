Public toilets should be a priority for all businesses

Recently, I branched to one of the roadside restaurants on Fort Portal-Kampala highway.

The surrounding hygiene of the facility was favorable and as such I placed my order. Before my order was delivered, I wanted to go to a place of convenience and I asked one of the attendants to give me directions.

To my surprise, the lady directed me to go to a neighboring business and ask for permission to use their facility which was quite an inconvenience. I instantly cancelled the order because I could not risk eating from a place with no toilet facility despite its pleasant appearance on the inside.

This is not the only business without a toilet, it is sad that many businesses are operating without public toilets. The few that have are always locked or are too dirty to be used.

Today, I explain why every business should have a conducive public toilet;

Public toilets are crucial for maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of diseases. Without access to public toilets, people may be forced to relieve themselves in unsanitary conditions, leading to contamination and health risks.

Properly managed public toilets help prevent environmental pollution. Without them, people might use parks, streets, or waterways, which can harm the environment and local ecosystems.

Public toilets ensure that everyone, including people with disabilities, elderly individuals, children, and those with medical conditions, have access to necessary facilities. This inclusivity is vital for a fair and just society.

For tourists, the availability of clean and accessible public toilets is a significant factor in their overall experience. A lack of facilities can deter tourists, affecting local economies that rely on tourism.

Public toilets ensure urban mobility and comfort: Access to public toilets is essential for people who spend time away from home, whether for work, shopping, or leisure. It allows individuals to move around cities and public spaces comfortably without having to worry about finding a restroom.

Public toilets ensure dignity and human rights: Having access to public toilets is a matter of human dignity. Everyone should have the right to relieve themselves in a safe and private environment, which is a basic human necessity.

Public order and cleanliness: Adequate public toilets help maintain public order and cleanliness. They prevent the need for people to urinate or defecate in public places, which can cause unpleasant and unsanitary conditions.

Compliance with legal standards: Many regions have regulations that require the provision of public restrooms in certain areas such as parks, transportation hubs, and commercial districts. Meeting these legal requirements is important for compliance and community welfare.

Customer convenience and satisfaction: Providing public toilets enhances customer experience, encouraging them to stay longer and potentially spend more money. It demonstrates a business’s commitment to customer service and comfort, fostering loyalty and repeat business.

Offering a clean and well-maintained public toilet can improve a business’s reputation. It reflects positively on the business’s attention to detail and consideration for customers, enhancing its overall image.

In conclusion, if you are among the people running a business without a public toilet, prioritize having one as soon as possible for maintaining hygiene and detouring diseases that may arise.