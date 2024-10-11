Quality sleep is more important than you think

Are you having enough quality sleep? Deep and quality sleep is crucial for physical renewal, hormonal regulation, and growth. Several biological processes happen during sleep: The brain stores new information and gets rid of toxic waste. Nerve cells communicate and reorganize, which supports healthy brain function. The body repairs cells, restores energy, and releases molecules like hormones and proteins. Without deep sleep, you're more likely to get sick or feel depressed, or be less efficient.

Why can’t I sleep?” has become a common complaint among most adults, save for the “Team no sleep”. Many of us sleep six hours or less a night, which can have serious health consequences. Inadequate sleep increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Poor sleep is also associated with sluggish reaction time, memory lapses, and a higher risk of headaches, stomach issues, and sore joints.

It starts with proper sleep planning, then the preparations to achieve the requisite sleep hygiene, followed by a tracker of the benefits. This can only be achieved by self-reflection, regulation and evaluation, improving our diet, exercising more, and establishing healthy sleep habits.

Healthy sleep is essential for optimal learning and memory function. Sleep, learning, and memory are complex phenomena that are not entirely understood. We keep rejuvenating our memory and sharpening our intellect. Sleep allows us to consolidate and store memories, process emotional experiences, replenish glucose (the molecule that fuels the brain).

Proper sleep has many health benefits and is essential for optimal well-being. Lack of sufficient sleep can trigger mild to potentially life- threatening diseases like hypertension, heart attacks, migraines among others. But that deep sleep will go a long way in keeping away those ailments, but boost your stamina and immunity.

Partial sleep deprivation occurs when you get some sleep but not 100 percent of what your body needs.

During sleep, our body is working to support healthy brain functions and maintaining our physical health. In children and teens, sleep also helps support growth and development.

Healthy sleeping habits could help us stay productive at work and live a longer, happier life. We should sleep at least 7-8 hours every night. Sleep deprivation not only impacts our physical health but also affects our mental clarity, emotional resilience, and overall productivity. The employees enjoying their adequate sleep are more productive at work.

Sleep is not just the time when your body and mind shut down. It's actually a key component of healing and refreshment. When deep sleep is engaged, several spin-offs are harnessed.

With insufficient sleep; Work performance begins to suffer, particularly on complicated tasks and people are more likely to complain of headaches, stomach problems, sore joints, memory lapses, and sluggish reaction time.

In addition, people face a far higher risk of falling asleep on the job or while driving.

How much sleep do people need? The answer varies based on the individual. Guidelines recommend that adults aged 18 to 60 get at least seven to eight hours of sleep a night. As people age, this number can change. Those aged above 61 to 64 and older need seven to nine hours. But again, these are estimates, and some people may require more or less, depending.

Surprisingly, children need more sleep. Guidelines suggest that toddlers (ages one to two years) require 11 to 14 hours of sleep per day. Pre-schoolers (ages three to five) should get 10 to 13 hours (including naps), and school-age children (ages 6 to 12) need nine to 12 hours. Teenagers need eight to 10 hours of sleep. Are we giving them enough sleep?

It may seem obvious that deep sleep is beneficial. Even without fully grasping what sleep does for us, we know that going without sleep for too long makes us feel terrible, and that getting a good night's sleep can make us feel ready to take on the world. Scientists have gone to great lengths to fully understand sleep's benefits. In studies of humans and other animals, it was discovered that sleep plays a critical role in immune function, metabolism, memory, learning, and other vital functions.

Michael Jjingo, General Manager Commercial Banking at Centenary Bank