Raising emotionally intelligent children is a worthwhile investment

In today’s rapidly changing, competitive, and increasingly digital world, raising emotionally intelligent children is no longer optional; it is essential.

While parents eagerly seek academic success for their children, many overlook the significance of Emotional Intelligence (EQ), which is often a stronger predictor of success, healthy relationships, self-awareness, and resilience than IQ.

Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to understand, manage, and express one’s emotions while also recognising and influencing the emotions of others. It is the foundation for empathy, social skills, self-awareness, and effective communication.

Here are a few intentional ways parents can nurture emotional intelligence in their children:

One of the most fundamental ways to raise emotionally intelligent children is to acknowledge what they feel instead of dismissing it. Rather than saying “Stop crying, you’re fine,” try “I can see you’re really upset, do you want to talk about it?” This communicates that emotions are valid and manageable, not something to fear or hide. When a child feels seen and heard, they are more likely to open up and trust you with their emotions, even as they grow older.

Many children struggle not because they feel too much, but because they don’t have the words to explain how and what they feel. Help your child develop an emotional vocabulary by naming emotions as they occur. Instead of a blanket statement like “Be nice,” say, “I saw you were frustrated when your friend took your toy. That’s okay, let’s talk about how we can share.” This helps them to identify their own emotions and ably share with you.

Emotion words like frustrated, disappointed, excited, nervous, and hopeful allow children to make sense of their inner experiences. Language is power. The more words they know, the better they can manage and express their feelings.

I usually tell my children that when they encounter a problem, rather than crying without even seeking help, they should come and talk to me about their feelings or what has happened to them. I usually remind them that crying without knowing what you are going through won’t create a solution. But communicating it to me helps me to understand and seek ways to intervene positively.

Children are keen observers. If you handle stress with yelling, sarcasm, or withdrawal, chances are your child will imitate the same patterns. On the other hand, if you show healthy coping strategies like taking a deep breath, walking away to cool down, or using calm words, and show empathy, you equip your child with tools they will use for life. You don’t have to be perfect, but be honest. If you lose your temper, apologise and explain what you could have done better. This humility teaches them that emotional growth is a lifelong journey.

Rather than only punishing misbehaviour, guide your child to understand the emotions behind their actions and how to respond differently next time. Ask questions like: “What were you feeling when you hit your sister?” or “How do you think she felt when that happened?” and “What could you do differently next time?” or “If it were you, how would you feel?” T

his helps children learn that every emotion is valid, but not every behaviour is acceptable, and they have the power to choose how to act responsibly.

Books, movies, and real-life situations are great opportunities to teach empathy. Ask your child: “How do you think that character felt?” or “What would you do if that happened to you?” Additionally, involving children in acts of kindness, like visiting a sick relative, helping a sibling, or participating in community outreach, fosters compassion and perspective.

Emotionally intelligent children grow up in emotionally safe homes. This means your child should feel safe to express themselves without fear of being shamed, dismissed, punished, or mocked.

Avoid labels like “You’re too sensitive” or “Be a man.” Such phrases can damage a child’s emotional confidence. Make home a place where vulnerability is welcome, and all feelings can be explored with guidance and love.

Raising emotionally intelligent children is not about shielding them from difficult emotions but equipping them to navigate those emotions with wisdom and maturity. It's not a one-time lesson; it's a daily practice of presence, patience, and modelling.

As parents, we often emphasize obedience, academics, and respect, all of which are valuable. But let us not neglect the emotional landscape of our children’s lives. The leaders, husbands, wives, workers, and citizens they will become depend largely on how they learn to manage their inner world today.

Let’s raise not just successful children, but whole, wise, and emotionally grounded ones - long life gift for them.