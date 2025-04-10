Re-evaluation of power distribution strategies

Uganda's journey towards a stable and reliable electricity supply has been long and multifaceted. Following the unbundling of the Uganda Electricity Board (UEB) in 2001, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) was established alongside generation and transmission companies, each tasked with specific roles.

UEDCL was responsible for the distribution of electricity, focusing on maintaining and operating the distribution network up to 33kV. In March 2005, UEDCL obtained a licence from the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) to own and manage distribution network assets. A lease and assignment agreement with Umeme was signed, spanning 20 years.

Umeme was given the mandate to invest, operate, and maintain the distribution network within identified urban and semi-urban areas. The expectations were high: Umeme was to minimize power losses, expand the distribution network, and rehabilitate existing infrastructure to enhance both system access and reliability.

As of 2020 according to Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uganda had nine distribution companies operating across various regions—rural, urban, and semi-urban.

Umeme emerged as a prominent entity due to its extensive services, especially in densely populated urban and semi-urban areas. The end-of-concession report from Umeme, which is anticipated, will provide a comprehensive review of their achievements and shortfalls over the past 20 years.

This report will play a crucial role in determining whether the return of urban and semi-urban power distribution to UEDCL is the most viable option. Reflecting on the historical context, when UEB was solely responsible for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, Uganda faced numerous challenges related to the security and reliability of electricity supply.

With UEDCL now independent of generation and transmission, there is an opportunity to address these objectives by benchmarking Umeme’s shortfalls and leveraging best practices. In 2022, Energy Capital and Pow er ranked Kenya as the top country in the East African region in terms of system access and 9th on the continent, with 71.4 percent access to electricity.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited, operating under a private-public ownership model involving government, local, and foreign investors, significantly contributed to this achievement. This model has proven beneficial in increasing electricity access in Kenya and could serve as an example for Uganda.

Kenya’s achievements in electricity access can largely be attributed to its cohesive approach to power distribution. The Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited (KPLC) has implemented a strategic mix of private-public partnerships that have attracted substantial investments. These investments have enabled KPLC to expand its coverage, enhance infrastructural capabilities, and reduce inefficiencies within the system.

The success of KPLC’s model is evident through the remarkable increase in Kenya’s electricity access rate, which stands as a testament to the potential benefits Uganda could reap by adopting similar strategies. Uganda can learn from Kenya’s approach by fostering collaboration between public and private entities. Such partnerships could bring in much-needed capital and expertise to revamp Uganda’s power distribution network. By attracting investment, Uganda stands to improve grid infrastructure, reduce energy losses, and offer more competitive energy tariffs to its citizens.

These improvements can result in enhanced system reliability and greater access to electricity, particularly in underserved areas. As industrialization intensifies and the global energy sector evolves, the introduction of multiple distribution companies in areas with high electricity demand is worth considering. This approach can foster competition and innovation, boosting the resilience and reliability of the distribution network.

Enhanced competition could lead to reduced energy losses, lower energy tariffs, and ultimately, the creation of a more sustainable, efficient, and customer-centric energy system for the future. In conclusion, the re-evaluation of power distribution strategies in Uganda presents an opportunity to address past challenges and embrace innovative solutions.

By considering models from neighbouring countries and fostering competition within the sector, Uganda can build a robust and efficient electricity distribution network. This will not only enhance system access and reliability but also contribute to the broader goals of sustainable development and industrial growth.