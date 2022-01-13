Re-opening schools: Learners should leave their phones at home

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

With the current trends in digital technology and due to the fact that phones have become an integral part of our daily lives, proponents of phone use at school would argue that it’s the way to go as we embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution

As students return to school, the dilemma that teachers and school administrators face, in addition to enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs, is the issue of students reporting with phones. Everyone knows that many students acquired smartphones during the lockdown mainly to facilitate e-learning. The issue will be whether to accept the phones in school or prohibit them.

