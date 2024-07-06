Reflections on health policy dialogue on health workforce

The African continent has made significant progress in advancing health workforce development. The capacity to train health workers in the region has increased by 70 percent from 150,000 graduates in 2018 to more than 255,000 in 2022, as countries have invested in training health workers from over 4,000 institutions and programmes.

The African region still has the lowest health workforce density compared to other regions worldwide.

Employment for health workers has not kept pace with training outputs, resulting in a paradox where almost 27 percent of trained health workers cannot find jobs, prompting migration.

What can be done to streamline and have the health care work force improved ? Set a framework of performance to address the challenge of the workforce, even when there is salary increment, are the health workers available at the health facilities.

We need to establish the orientation packages per cadre and this can also be through supervision, holding one accountable.

Setting up incentives not only salary to make the health workforce more motivated to increase the result health framework in Uganda.

The multi-sectoral collaboration and its importance, formal and informal structures to ensure the engagement is result-based to foster monitoring and evaluation.

Increment of salaries, engagement of the health workers, both at national and internal levels to determine the need.

Beyond the talk, the need to invest in the health care work force, one budget, and develop a human resource work plan.

Inadequate remuneration and poor working conditions remain critical issues, leading to strikes, industrial unrest, and abandonment of posts in some countries.

To develop a strategy for health workers, there is need for capacity building plan with a clear goal to facilitate the gaps caused by less qualifications.

Authorities should carry out research on the high staff turnover and why they are always moving out for greener pastures.

Focus on identifying the trend of health workers, outline the specific needs and initiatives both internal and external strategies.

Monitoring and evaluation, to fully assess if the healthcare system is doing the necessary work and there should be a survey carried out, relevancy effectiveness, and sustainability of the health workforce.

Supportive supervision at least each quarter to ensure that even the village people know that supervision is there from the Ministry of Health.

Public health managers should look into normal working norms to ensure the induction work, the managers should resume their work, utilising the health management committees that were formerly there to fully manage the health workers in all settings.

Training, recruitment and retaining of health workers in Uganda is an emergency. The mindset change of health workers is alarming, the training schools continue to train, the specialists are not working, and interns are struggling on their own.

The attitude of the general health workforce needs to be changed through continuous professional development, refresher trainings immediately.

Multisectoral collaboration; are we really taking to each other? Have all different stake holders talk to each other, enhance communication as team to achieve the set target SDGs.

Recruiting health workers on time and priotising quality health workers to fully maximise the high numbers being trained by the schools.

The dialogue provided an opportunity for policymakers, health planners and partners to discuss and adopt appropriate solutions for addressing the health workforce challenges in Uganda.

Adequate number and skill mix of equitably distributed health workforce, are critical to achieving national health goals, universal health coverage (UHC) and the health-related SDGs targets.

Ensuring adequate number and equitable distribution of human resources for health require ready access to quality data and their use to inform evidence-based health and health workforce policy and plans in countries.

Findings from the Health Labour Marketing Analysis carried out by WHO , indicate that Uganda has an estimated need for health workers of 342,832 compared to an overall supply of 154,016. This translates to 44.9 percent of the need for health workers being available.

Ranging from increased allocations to more investment in health infrastructure, and improved health worker remuneration, it is evident that the country is on the right track to achieve universal health coverage targets by 2030.

The participants acknowledged that investing in the health workforce requires the whole of society and whole of government approach.

This approach relies on multi-sectoral collaborations among government ministries, departments and agencies, development partners and the private sector.