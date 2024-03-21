Reform exam results withholding process to protect candidates

In the wake of the release of last year’s national examination results, a pressing concern arises regarding the plight of students whose results have been withheld by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) due to suspected malpractice.

While the battle against examination malpractice is a noble endeavor, the repercussions of withholding results extend beyond the purported perpetrators to impact innocent candidates, schools, and the integrity and fairness of the system itself.

One might argue that the writer is advocating for cheating, but that overlooks the broader perspective that the current practice of withholding results has profound consequences on some groups of students and schools.

Firstly, it deprives students of the opportunity to participate in selection exercises, thereby jeopardizing their chances of securing placements in preferred schools, even if they have achieved the requisite grades. This disenfranchisement not only undermines their educational aspirations but also perpetuates inequality by hindering access to quality education based on arbitrary circumstances.

Furthermore, the delayed release of results exacerbates uncertainty and anxiety among students, parents, and educators alike. The prolonged period of waiting engenders frustration and disrupts academic planning, leading to undue stress and apprehension within the educational community. Such uncertainty can have far-reaching implications for students’ mental well-being and academic performance, as they grapple with the uncertainty of their educational future.

We can’t wait for this mental health crisis to explode before we act. children are already buckling under the pressure to perform. If we’re seeing teenagers hanging themselves over bad grades, what about those who feel like they have nothing to show at all? Leaders need to step up now, before it gets any worse.

Moreover, the withholding of results places undue strain on schools, teachers, and headteachers who must navigate the fallout of this administrative quagmire. The demands from parents for timely results, coupled with the potential for verbal and physical threats, create a hostile environment that undermines the integrity of the educational institution. In extreme cases, overwhelmed educators may resort to desperate measures, such as issuing fake results or fleeing from their responsibilities, further exacerbating the crisis at hand.

Critically, the current approach adopted by Uneb bits logic, as evidenced by the refusal to disclose the number of students affected by withheld results. The Executive Director Dan Odongo defended this decision, stating that publicly labeling schools as cheaters could tarnish their reputation unfairly.

But, this opacity not only undermines public trust in the examination process but also raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of Uneb’s actions. Still, by withholding vital information from stakeholders, Uneb perpetuates a culture of secrecy that erodes confidence in the integrity of the examination system.

To address these systemic challenges, it is imperative that Uneb adopts a more proactive and transparent approach to handling suspected cases of malpractice. This entails conducting thorough investigations prior to result release, thereby minimizing the disruption and uncertainty faced by innocent students.

Additionally, Uneb must prioritize the timely communication of information to stakeholders, thereby reducing uncertainty and suspense. At the release of exams, schools with withheld examinations should be announced, and affected candidates guided on their next steps, including the possibility of repeating a class.

Moreover, if criminality is detected, the board should pursue legal action as per the Uneb Act, charging anyone found complicit, be it a teacher, headteacher, or invigilator. This approach ensures closure after result release, with any pending issues resolved through due process.

By realigning activities and conducting security assessments before result release, Uneb can streamline its processes and ensure fairness while maintaining integrity in the examination system.

In conclusion, the withholding of exam results by Uneb represents a significant challenge that demands urgent attention and reform.

By adopting a proactive and transparent approach to addressing suspected cases of malpractice, Uneb can mitigate the adverse effects on innocent students, schools, and the integrity of the examination system.

It is incumbent upon Uneb to uphold its mandate of promoting fairness, equity, and excellence in education for all Ugandan students.