Reform UN system to enable world peace

Perhaps no organisation in the world has the power, legitimacy, and humanitarian influence upon states like the United Nations (UN).

However, the UN is exceedingly subject to the ebbs and flows of political life.

With no clear end of the war in sight, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres almost shed tears in Ukrainian capital Kyiv in April upon witnessing the extensive devastation carried out unlawfully and wantonly since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on February, 24.

Guterres, although with extensive powers and a considerable scope of action, with regards to international peace and security called the war, or what Russia calls “a special operation” unacceptable and an absurdity in the 21st century.

The UN chief is the principal custodian of the Charter of the UN. The preamble of the charter inter alia states: “We the peoples of the United Nations, determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, reaffirm faith in the fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person of men and women and of nations large and small…”

Whereas in its 77 years of existence the UN has mitigated dozens of armed conflicts, it is worrying that the global body is finding it increasingly difficult to stop the Russian attacks on Ukraine apart from merely condemning the war through a UN resolution - 141 against 193 on March 2, imposing sanctions and providing humanitarian assistance.

Although the UN Charter entrusts the secretary general to act and perform functions entrusted to him by the UN organs including the Security Council, General Assembly and other organs, the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council including France, United Kingdom, USA, Russia and China have in the past violated the letter and the spirit of the charter.

In addition, the great powers have very deep seated political divisions, economic and military self-interest and double standards which negatively impacts on the effectiveness of the UN. As a result, the charter has been more observed in breach than in action.

According to the John F. Kennedy Center, Russia has more spies in the USA than any other country. Each country worries over each other in its domestic and foreign relations straining their relations.

China is at loggerheads with USA over Chinese military expansion into the South China Sea, alleged mistreatment of Uighur population, instability in Hong Kong and Taiwan annexation threats and economic hegemony.

The conflict has now evolved from Russia vs Ukraine into Russia against the West.

The UN must remain neutral and avoid a serious confrontation amongst the world’s biggest nuclear super powers, especially after the devastating history of the two world wars.

Sadly, no country from Africa, Latin America or South Asia is a permanent member, even though Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia, and South Africa attended the inaugural UN conference in San Francisco, US on June 26, 1945.

Even though there is rotational two-year terms elections for the 10 additional non-permanent members, 63 states have never been members of the UN Security Council since 1946.

Like the United States bypassed the UN in attacking Iraq in 2003, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has destroyed the existing security order. As a result, it’s a double edged sword for the UN as it finds itself constrained in setting up a unified command against Russia.