Reggio Emilia pedagogy: A lasting solution to student achievement

The arts-based, project focused, child-initiated method known as the Reggio Emilia approach is widely considered and known as the best preschool system in the world; stemming from northern Italy, a town called Reggio Emilia (it derives its name from).

It is considered an exemplar of social constructivist pedagogy and built on the shoulders of the work of John Dewey. John Dewey emphasised concepts such as play-based learning, hands-on learning experiences, and project-based curriculum. His constructivist beliefs were clearly noted when he discussed the teacher as a researcher and co-constructor of learning in collaboration with children, within a social and community setting. With this concept, he valued children as active agents in the social construction of knowledge and promoted child initiated learning experiences.

The Reggio Emilia pedagogy is known around the world to be the most high-quality model in early childhood education. However, no formal school in Uganda is known to be implementing it as many schools prefer to push teacher-driven lessons based around state and national standards culminating in high stakes annual assessments where even the youngest students face pressure to perform, use technology effectively, sit and get information through procedures.



Here children have very little choice in the curriculum they’re offered and eventually become disengaged and disinterested. Our education system/curriculum doesn’t give students space to explore, inquire and experiment.

This is opposed to the Reggio Emilia approach which offers students choice, collaboration and project-based learning around topics that are contextually inviting.

In Uganda, there is great focus on standards and what is taught within the four walls of a classroom; money is spent on instructional materials, prepackaged curricular, professional learning and training to assist best practices from student growth and learning.